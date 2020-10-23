ROCHEPORT, Mo. — On a sunny day in early October, Troy McDannald paused to make some adjustments to the combine to deal with the challenges presented by this particular field of Central Missouri soybeans.
“The stems are green, but the beans are dry,” he says. “It’s cutting tough.”
Working for Hammes Farms, McDannald says the soybeans were yielding well, although the challenge for this harvest had been waiting for fields to dry down enough.
“We started on Labor Day,” he says of the harvest in Howard County. The weather had generally been good for harvest since then, although some farmers had to wait for fields to be ready.
The corn had shown high yields.
“It was pretty good,” he says. “We had some in the upper 200s.”
Overall, McDannald says harvest in the area was about on schedule. He says the quality crops this year were a function of timely summer rains and their ability to give crops a boost with irrigation.
With the combine settings dialed in, McDannald went back to work cutting beans, moving one field closer to putting another harvest in the books.