Challenging year leads to opportunities

Albert Einstein said, “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”
I can’t think of a better way to describe the roller-coaster year of 2020. The list of difficulties we’ve faced as individuals, dairy farms, managers and as an industry has grown vastly since the start of 2020. But our perseverance – our fortitude – has turned a long list of challenges into an even-longer list of opportunities.
As dairy farmers we’ve needed to be nimble, quickly pivoting with market and supply changes throughout the year. We’ve learned to do things a little differently, think a little differently and interact with each other a little differently. Through it all we’ve managed to still take care of the things God has granted us with – our land, animals, natural resources and people. Throughout the year our ability to adapt and accept change has grown exponentially.
That doesn’t mean it’s been easy. Having a solid support system has been more important than ever. I’m proud that PDPW has walked every step of the journey with its members. As a grassroots producer-led organization, PDPW understands the critical importance of connecting, sharing information and providing resources during times of crisis.
The PDPW response started immediately in March when the team transformed its largest event – the annual business conference – to a virtual format with just a few days’ notice. The Dairy Signal™ broadcast debuted online just weeks later, providing timely, accurate and transparent information for free to anyone with internet access. Leading researchers and leaders in business, government and policy issues offered much-needed counsel, information and resources. When dairy producers weren’t sure whether a milk truck was coming to pick up their milk, or if there would be space at meat-processing plants, the Dairy Signal provided direct conversations with milk processors, meat packers, economists and more so we could understand what was happening in real time.
As the year went on PDPW was able to return to offering some in-person training and networking programs, all done with a priority on safety for the facilitators and participants. Some of those programs also offered additional modified-live opportunities for those unable or uncomfortable with attending in person.
Looking back on the challenges of 2020, there are a few opportunities our industry can capture for the future. I’ve seen a new spirit of connection among dairy farmers and across the industry. Even though we’ve been physically separated we’ve been reminded we don’t need to see each other to know we care about each other. That has also led to a new level of awareness of mental- and emotional-health issues. As we were all forced to stay home – which farmers are typically accustomed to – we’ve done a better job of reaching out to be sure others are okay.
We’ve seen an outpouring of support for family farms from consumers locally and around the country. Interest in buying local meat, dairy and produce is greater than we’ve seen in a long time. It took the shock of empty grocery-store shelves to rekindle an appreciation for farms and local food suppliers.
The pandemic has also put a much-needed spotlight on the systemic challenges in our food chain. Bottlenecks we’ve all seen for years on a small scale were suddenly exaggerated and brought to national attention. That has given us the opportunity to address those challenges together as an entire food system.
I’m optimistic for 2021. Some of that probably stems from the eternal optimism inherent in every farmer. On the coldest day we know it will become warmer. When markets are at their worst, we know prices will increase. When we plant a seed in the ground, we know it will grow. This past year the public came away with a new level of appreciation for agriculture and what we do. Let’s take that opportunity to do better, learn more and push ourselves to keep improving.
Thank you to all PDPW sponsors and members for making 2020 a year of opportunity. I look forward to the connections and learnings ahead in 2021.
Katy Schultz is a dairy farmer and co-owner at Tri-Fecta Farms near Fox Lake, Wisconsin, and PDPW board president.