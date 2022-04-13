Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. What a day we had on Wednesday, March 30! We served 127 meals and ran out due to the fact that our food order was delivered to the wrong location. We need to thank Ray at Dairy King for helping us out with the ice cream mix or we would of ran out of it also. I’m just saying that there would have been a lot more people upset about no ice cream than the chicken. I would have been, but that’s just me.
I am very sorry to the three people that we had to turn down because we were out of chicken. It was a crazy day. I did get our order finally, and thank you to Way North for keeping it cold for us. For the month, we did over 1,100 meals. I’d like to give a big thank you to all of you for coming in and supporting us.
We are in need of a new ice machine at the center so we are going to be doing some fundraisers to help us reach our goal. Our first one is a raffle to win a quilt. I told you wrong, it is one winner but you have a choice of three different quilts to pick from. I really hate when I’m wrong, and have to tell everyone that. But I can’t be perfect all of the time! (Not really). The raffle tickets can be picked up at the Chatt Center, they are $1 each, or if you would prefer to just donate to our fundraiser, you are welcome to do that also. Thank you to Kim Kegler & Linda Schnell for helping this month.
This year we will be having our membership meeting and our volunteer appreciation day together. We have not been able to show our appreciation for all of you that help us out so much around here, so it is time.
We have three board members who have their terms ending this year. Anyone that would like to serve on the board is more than welcome to apply. I have paperwork here to fill out and if you have any questions, let me know. It will be a three-year term and we meet the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. We have a great board and they are good to work with.
Take care and hope to see you at the center.