Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. And it’s hot again! Hope that you are all staying in unless you have to go out to come here and eat anyway. The garden is finally giving us some cherry tomato’s, peppers are coming on and the zucchini. It slowed down during the last hot spell but coming back. Sunflowers are over the top of the roof on one side. BIG!!
So good to see new people coming to the Center, along with our familiar faces. If it is coming in or picking up it is always good to see you.
Had a great turn out for our Walk-in Wed. today. Good day to stay in also. Was really nice to see Jim & Lu DeVoll, Tina West & her son Bill are back in town along with George Briggs. They were playing cards and pool just like ole times.
I don’t know how this happened but I made a mistake. Mon. the 16th and Tues the 24th are the same menu, OOPS! Mon. will be the same Tues. stand by for an update next week. Jo said something about a “Surprise”! That could be anything.
We had to cut down our big evergreen tree on the corner this week. It was dying so it was time. I sure will miss it. Now there is just a big hole. That is if you noticed, most everyone has not even noticed it was gone.
The pandemic is not over with. Please, Please take care of yourselves. It seems like you have to do double duty because you need to take care of yourself and watch out for the other guy. If you are not comfortable at any time use your mask again. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Everyone seems to enjoy Bingo here. It is on Tuesday at 1:00. Come on in and check it out.
Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11:00.
I just ask that while going thru the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here. Hope to get a barricade up to stop people from going the wrong way. Still waiting.
The exercise room will be open on Mon, Wed. and Fri. to the public.
We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people again.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are looking for a relief cook. To help out 3 to 4 times a month. Please call me if interested. Scot is hanging in here with us until we find someone. Thank you Scott for being here, I really appreciate all your help.
Memorials: For: Judy Robertson and Linda Briggs from Bill and Sue Langley.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful Memorials