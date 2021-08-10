Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. We had a wonderful birthday party for everyone who has a birthday in August. Very good entertainment by Janet Leader. She played the piano, guitar and sang. Very good. She had her own lyrics to the song “Are You Lonesome Tonight.” It was really good, and funny.
You know me, I like funny! Thanks to Phyllis Long, she was the one that asked Janet to come over. You really helped me out, Phyllis. Thanks again.
Nice rain this morning. I hear it is going to get hot again so be ready.
Toenail trim and blood pressure checks are on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Please call in to sign up for the toenail trim.
It’s been busy around here which is a good thing. End of our fiscal year and that was June so I am are trying to get all of the paperwork done. Always paperwork to do. Job security!
The pandemic is not over with. Please, take care of yourselves. It seems like you have to do double duty because you need to take care of yourself and watch out for the other guy. If you are not comfortable at any time, use your mask again. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Everyone seems to enjoy bingo here. It is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.; come on in and check it out.
Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one-way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here. Hope to get a barricade up to stop people from going the wrong way. Still waiting.
So glad to see everyone coming in for the meals and for all of our other activities.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested. Scott is hanging in here with us until we find someone. Thank you Scott for being here, I really appreciate all your help.
Memorial for Judy Robertson and Sally King were received from Kenny and Kaye Kleen. Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.