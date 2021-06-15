Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. We are open! We are going back to our usual routine, except for the evening meals. We are going to hold off on that for right now.
We will still have lunches five days a week and do carry-outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal, please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry-out. Carry-outs will start at 11 a.m., and dining in will start at 11:30 a.m.
I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one-way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Please watch out for them; we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here.
The exercise room will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public. It has been so good to see everyone again. The exercise classes are going well. Seems like everyone is so happy to be back in here again.
We lost a wonderful lady last week. Gennie Elliott was such a great lady to be around. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to drive anywhere with the girls to get a bite to eat. I never got to take one of those trips and I’m sorry I didn’t. They were always talking about having so much fun. My thought was to follow and spy on them. But knowing these ladies they would see me for sure. It still would have been fun trying. The library was always looking so good because of Gennie and she loved to do it. Gennie helped me out a lot around here and she really is missed. Bless you Gennie, you will always be in our hearts.
We had a great turnout for our garage sale and the ice cream sundae fundraiser. We took in $193 for the ice cream and a little over a $1,000 for the garage sale. This would not be possible except for everyone who was nice enough to donate items to us and the people who volunteer to help with these events. So a BIG “thank you” to everyone who helped.
Our daughter, Sara and Nick, our grandson, were here to help us out, and my mom came in to help decorate for the first birthday party in 15 months. It’s been far too long. You are very much appreciated and I couldn’t do it without you all. Thanks again.
We want to give a big “thank you” out to Bev Corbin who has been serving on our board here at the center. She has always helped us out a lot and she will be missed. I bet I can still get her to help me with small projects, if I bribe her! Harriet Shafer has agreed to come in and replace Bev. So thank you to both ladies for helping out.
Any questions at all please call 402-374-2570 and leave a message. I will get back to you as soon as I can.