Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. We have lost a very special lady in Eadie Gibbs this past week and she will be missed so much around here. She was a go-to person for me. Always willing to help out when she could. She was a big cheerleader for me when I took this job. Didn’t know what I was doing and she was there to keep pushing me and telling me that I was doing a good job. She always had a smile on her face and was so sweet to everyone. She knew everyone and if she didn’t she was going to find out who they were. She loved playing cards and if for some reason they were short a player she usually was here in just a few minutes to fill in. The game must go on! There are so many great stories I could tell about Eadie and I’m sure you all have just as many. Eadie will always be in my heart and will be remembered often around here. She will always be our Angel. God Bless
Don’t forget to get registered so they will call you when it is your turn to get the vaccine. I can help with it if you need it.
You have one more chance be the Winner of a Chicken Dinner on Wed. the Feb. 24. Reminder, Kim has come up with an idea for Heart Healthy Month in Feb. Everyone that comes through can guess how many steps I’m taking on a broasted chicken day. So when you pick up a meal on chicken day you can guess the steps for that day and we will let you know who the big winner is. Good Luck!!
Just a reminder for everyone that if we are going to be closed due to weather, please call into the Center (402-374-2570) and listen for the message. It will say that we are closed. I put it on the billboard outside, it will be announced on West Point radio station KTIC 107.9 FM and 840 AM.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels 5 days a week but it is all lunches. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570. I am here to help as much as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA time
A Chinese Doctor can’t find a job in a Hospital in the US, so he opens his own clinic and puts a sign outside “Get Treatment For $20- If Not Cured Get Back $100.” An American lawyer thinks this is a great opportunity to earn $100 and goes to the clinic.
Lawyer: “I have lost my sense of taste.”
Doctor: “Nurse, bring medicine from box No. 22 and put 3 drops in patient’s mouth.”
Lawyer: Ugh, this is kerosene.”
Doctor: Congrats, your sense of taste is restored. Give me $20.”
The annoyed lawyer goes back after a few days to recover his money.
Lawyer: “I have lost my memory. I cannot remember anything.”
Doctor: Nurse, bring medicine from box 22 and put 3 drops in his mouth.”
Lawyer: annoyed “This is kerosene. You gave this to me last time for restoring my taste.”
Doctor: “Congrats. You got your memory back. Give me $20.”
The fuming lawyer pays him, and then comes back a week later determined to get back a $100.
Lawyer: “My eyesight has become very weak I can’t see at all.”
Doctor: “Well, I don’t have any medicine for that, so take this $100.”
Lawyer: (staring at the note) “But this is a $20, not a $100.”
Doctor: “Congrats, your eyesight is restored. Give me $20.”