Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I received a bunch of Thank You’s in one day last week and I so appreciate the thoughtfulness of them. I really do love my job and get a lot out of working with everyone here. My main goal is to make everyone who comes in feel welcome and have a good time while here. Nowadays you need somewhere to go where you can sit, relax, visit with people and have a good time. It really is fun for me to put a smile on your face and see the joy that you are having in my jokes, good or bad! I will accept moans, at least I am getting a reaction out of you. That is part of the fun. So a big Thank You to everyone who has sent me cards and just saying thank you in general. It means a lot to me and it really does make my job a joy to do. Also, I want to thank the girls (Jo and Kim) for all they do here. They help out a lot with having fun. It’s really nice to work somewhere that you know you will have a good day before you get there. I will say there are a few days that aren’t all that great but they are few and far between.
We had a nice group for Gennie Elliott’s luncheon Wednesday. She was such a nice lady. She was a lot of help here and we will miss her so much. She was fun and always enjoyed sitting at the desk on Wednesday. That way she didn’t miss out on the ice cream. The only time she wasn’t here was when she was in Texas, and we sure thought of her. I even ate her share for her! Bless you Miss Gennie!
I was informed that in a week to 10 days the sweet corn will be ready. We will need help for sure. Anyone that would like to volunteer to help us freeze sweet corn let me know. When I get a date I can let you know if you want to help. Last year it was just Jo, Kim and I, what a job. So we would love to have some help this year. It sure tastes good through the winter with our meals. Thanks, guys.
We are getting a few more people in to play cards but we could use some more. We are having bingo every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Carter House is hosting it. All the ladies are having a good time so come in and try it. Kim filled in to call last minute and they said she did great. There is another job to add to her job description! She’s getting quite a list. Thanks, Kim!
So glad to see everyone coming in for the meals and for all of our other activities.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.