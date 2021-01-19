Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Kim has come up with an idea for Heart Healthy Month in February. Everyone that comes through can guess how many steps I’m taking on a broasted chicken day. So when you come through to pick up a meal on chicken day you can guess the steps for that day and we will let you know who the big winner is. We will start on Jan. 27, to give you a practice run for February. Then it will be on Feb. 1, Feb. 10, and Feb. 24. Whoever is the closest will get a prize. Not sure what that will be yet, but we’re working on it. It’s a surprise! A lot of you have commented on how much exercise I’m getting or that I’m getting in a lot of steps, so we are going to have some fun with it. Hope you join our little contest. Good luck!
Just a reminder for everyone: If we close due to weather, please call the Center (402-374-2570) and listen for the message. I put it on the billboard outside, it will be announced on West Point radio station KTIC 107.9 FM and 840 AM. If we are closed. I also put it on our Facebook page. Please call before coming to the center.
Any questions call 402-374-2570, I am here to help. If I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA
A little boy opened the family Bible, he was fascinated as he fingered through the old pages. Suddenly, something fell out of the Bible. He picked up the object and looked at it. What he saw was an old leaf that had been pressed in between the pages. “Mama, look what I found,” the boy called out. What have you got there dear?” With astonishment in the young boy’s voice, He answered, “I think it’s Adam’s underwear.”
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.