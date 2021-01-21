Checkoff mission on track despite 2020 chaos

The thought of not knowing if I could feed my children is something I’m grateful I’ve never needed to face. Since COVID-19 hit in early 2020 our country has experienced numerous hardships. The sight of hungry children impacted me the most. I know how hard my family works to produce safe and nutritious dairy that children need. It breaks my heart to know it isn’t reaching some of them and that parents are facing that crisis. I take comfort in knowing our dairy-checkoff teams – nationally through Dairy Management Inc. and locally through the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin – have worked to help those in need.
You may hear a lot about the checkoff’s partnerships with major food-service companies such as McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Domino’s. But dairy farmers have another important partner – Feeding America. We began working together in 2012 to help the organization move more dairy through its network of 200 food banks. That year about 173 million pounds of dairy products were distributed across the country.
Thanks to work done by Dairy Management Inc., state and regional checkoff teams, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Milk Processor Education Program, that number has grown exponentially every year. In 2019, 353 million pounds of dairy were distributed through Feeding America. But this past year when food insecurity hit unthinkable rates, an incredible 469 million pounds of dairy reached people – more than double the amount in 2016.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also helped people in our state, through partnerships with processors, food-bank organizations, restaurants, grocers, businesses, government and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Those collective efforts, in addition to others, led to 12 million pounds of donated dairy foods and $800,000 generated for food banks and pantries.
More than $10 million generated
That’s just one side of the hunger equation. GENYOUth – an organization created through the checkoff to support the health and wellness priorities farmers have for schools – shifted its focus to hunger. Its COVID-19 Emergency School Meal Delivery fund is aimed at helping students, including many who count on schools for their only meals of the day.
School-nutrition staffs have found creative ways to feed students. Yet while they receive federal funding, more money is needed to keep the flow of food moving. GENYOUth has raised more than $10 million in cash and in-kind resources to support 9,000 schools. But its work is not finished; thousands more still need help.
Food-service partnerships continue to give strong support. Our partners have kept dairy front and center on their menus through the years. Collectively they have grown U.S. dairy sales by 2.2 billion milk-equivalent pounds and averaged 3 percent growth since their creation.
We saw the best from them this past year. One of my favorite moments happened because of Pizza Hut. As we saw too many times, COVID-19 disrupted celebratory moments and traditions – including the cancellation of high-school graduations. We hoped to give graduates something to smile about with a giveaway of 500,000 pizzas. The promotion was announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” giving it national prominence with a reference thanking America’s dairy farmers.
And we didn’t stop the flow of cheese at home, thanks to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin’s “Proudly Wisconsin” buyer missions that connected more than 500 retail and food-service decision-makers to award-winning cheese via in-person and virtual meetings. And Cheeselandia™ – an online community of cheese lovers created in 2018 by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin – continued its mission of creating advocates and driving conversations about Wisconsin’s dairy products while highlighting the Proudly Wisconsin® cheese badge.
Environmental priorities announced
The past year also brought an announcement that’s critical to our future. In October the checkoff-funded Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy unveiled its Net Zero Initiative. That’s an industry-wide effort that will help farms of all sizes and geographies implement new technologies and adopt economically viable practices. It’s a critical part of U.S. dairy’s environmental-stewardship goals, endorsed by industry leaders and farmers to achieve carbon neutrality, optimal water use and improved water quality by 2050.
Such commitments matter; consumers are making purchase decisions based on how food and products are produced. And brands, companies and industries – including ours – have new expectations to meet. We can’t tell consumers we’re part of an environmental solution until we have proof – and the Net Zero Initiative will lead us there.
To repeat a refrain heard all too often, 2020 was indeed unprecedented. Every aspect of life was impacted, including how our checkoff teams functioned. I give our Dairy Management Inc. and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin teams credit for maintaining their missions amid the chaos.
I’m a big believer in our checkoff program. As farmers our days are already filled as we manage animal husbandry, land and water priorities, finances and more. We hire professionals to help our farms function. I consider our checkoff program to be part of our professional team. With all that we do, the last thing I want to worry about is how to build sales and trust in dairy once our milk leaves the farm.
Our checkoff professionals continue to deliver results, in the best and the hardest of times. Visit www.usdairy.com for more information.
Janet Clark and her husband, Travis Clark, are co-owners of Vision Aire Farms near Eldorado, Wisconsin. She is an adviser on the board of directors for Dairy Management Inc., a corporate sponsor of PDPW.