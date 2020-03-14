China has taken actions to begin implementing its agriculture-related commitments in the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement. The agreement entered into force Feb. 14. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently reported China’s actions.
- Signing a protocol allowing importation of U.S. fresh-chipping potatoes
- Lifting a ban on imports of U.S. poultry and poultry products such as pet food containing poultry products
- Lifting restrictions on imports of U.S. pet food containing ruminant material
- Updating lists of facilities approved for exporting animal protein, pet food, dairy, infant formula and tallow for industry use to China
- Updating lists of products that can be exported to China as feed additives
- Updating an approved list of U.S. seafood species that can be exported to China
China's government has begun announcing tariff exclusions for imports of U.S. agricultural products subject to its retaliatory tariffs. It announced a reduction in retaliatory tariff rates on certain U.S. agricultural goods. Visit fas.usda.gov for more information.