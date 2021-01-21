Choose alfalfa varieties wisely

In difficult economic times dairy farmers need to make the most from all their investments. When it comes to seed cost for producing feed, alfalfa is no different. Unfortunately alfalfa is commonly put on the back burner when deciding which forages to grow. With the recent advancements in alfalfa genetics, dairy producers should reconsider alfalfa as a valuable and profitable feed for their operations.
In the past 60 years there have been significant genetic improvements made for a wide range of alfalfa traits. Those improvements have resulted in increased performance in yield and-or forage quality in multiple environments and with multiple stress factors.
There are many areas in which improved alfalfa varieties are providing more profit potential.
- more yield
- better forage quality – improved fiber digestibility and leaf-to-stem ratio
- better stand persistence – more-productive years
- better resistance to pests, minimizing insect and disease-related losses
- better performance under stress conditions such as salinity and moisture stress
- harvest-management flexibility, allowing for extended cutting intervals without sacrificing significant forage quality
Purchasing an excellent-performing alfalfa variety makes economic sense. The additional cost a farmer pays for a good variety almost always pays for itself with increased yield, stand longevity and-or improvements in forage quality. Midwestern forage trials show a significant range in yield differences.
A 2018 trial conducted by Purdue University-Extension, “Crop Cost & Return Guide: ID-166-W,” featured six university trials – one each in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. In that trial the first-year yield spread averaged 1.6 tons. After three years the yield difference was 4.3 tons. Even if the added cost of a new improved variety is $1 to $2 more per pound, a yield advantage of a quarter-ton per acre per year at $150 per ton more than pays for the additional seed cost in the first year. The improved variety also has the potential to add $114 more profit per acre during the life of the stand.
Alfalfa-seed cost is relatively small compared to other crops, especially because its cost can be prorated across the life of the stand – normally three to five years. The chart shows some calculations that illustrate that comparison with the per-acre cost of buying a better alfalfa variety. Spending $1 to $6 more per pound for better alfalfa genetics is economical compared to the annual seed costs of other crops.
Once a decision has been made to plant alfalfa there are five important factors that should enter into the seed-purchase decision.
- Don’t buy the cheapest alfalfa seed. Alfalfa-variety selection is a three-year to four-year investment decision. An underperforming corn or soybean variety affects profits for a single year; a poor variety choice can be corrected the next year. But the selection of an inferior alfalfa variety can have a negative effect for multiple years. There may be some up-front cost savings but in the end potential revenue loss due to underperformance can be significant.
- Choose a variety adapted for location, using fall-dormancy and-or winter-survival ratings. In recent years producers have begun to use less-dormant varieties to capitalize on increased yield potential by choosing a variety with a fall-dormancy rating of 5 versus 4, or 4 versus 3. But to reduce the risk of winterkill, it’s important to use the winter-survival rating when selecting a less-dormant variety. In those cases selecting a variety with a winter-survival rating of less-than or equal-to 2.0 can provide some assurance that the greater-yielding less-dormant variety will survive local winter conditions.
- Select a variety that fits yield or forage-quality needs. Determine whether increased tonnage or forage quality is the primary concern. Several new options are available to fill both production needs.
- Ensure the variety’s level of pest and-or disease resistance is adequate. Select varieties with resistance – R – or high resistance – HR – to pests and diseases known to limit production locally.
- Choose a variety with traits important to the operation.
Examples of available alfalfa genetics include the following.
- Roundup Ready
- HarvXtra
- improved fiber digestibility – Hi-Gest and improved FQ hybrids
- fast recovery
- long-term persistence
- stress tolerance, salt tolerance
- harvest-management flexibility as it pertains to yield and-or quality
Determining what variety to buy should be based on the initial cost as well as the profit potential the variety provides during the next three to five years. A better forage-quality test or a quarter-ton increase in yield on just one cutting will more than pay for the cost of a better variety – usually in the first year. There are plenty of cheap varieties available but it’s difficult to overcome their inherent underperforming genetics. Consider choosing varieties that have the appropriate traits right from the start; that’s the best way to achieve yield and forage-quality goals.
Don Miller is director of product development with Alforex Seeds, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.