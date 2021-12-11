Christmas mail answers life’s quirky questions

Is it just me, or does it feel lately as though the few Christmas cards we receive anymore are from (a) the insurance guy or (b) organizations who want our money?
I am as guilty as anyone of not mailing cards. Each October I vow to begin hand-writing greetings. Each December I realize it is not going to happen. For some years, I sent email letters but even that dwindled. I feel guilty about it, but that’s that.
We used to save cards from family and friends in a rectangular basket decorated with a dusty snowman made of felt. The basket sat in the living room so other people could read those letters. We referred to them the following year before mailing our own greetings.
Remember those mass-produced missives some people wrote? I enjoyed 85% of them; the other 15 percent were from families who had perfect vacations, perfect marriages, perfect children, and success in all their endeavors. If I ever wish to revisit the greetings that make me feel like a complete loser, all I need do is scroll through Facebook or Instagram.
Well, I just answered the question I was going to ask: Whatever happened to the cards and letters we used to get? They now arrive via social media, and they are not as satisfying.
My mother saved a copy of each Christmas letter she wrote (and ran off on a mimeograph machine before the computer took over). They are little snapshots in time of what the family did, and of the shenanigans my brother and I got into.
I followed suit when raising our children, and while glancing back at them this year, I found a letter in which we shared deep, important inquiries that our sons asked.
Questions of life
- What are enzymes?
- What if we could trade fingers with other people?
- How do we know pretzels are clean?
- Why do our feet point forward?
- (While eating a breakfast sausage link) Is this a pig’s leg?
- What if somebody shot a bullet to the moon?
- Could a speeding bullet break a diamond?
- Are neurons girl nerves?
- Are God, Jesus, and the devil the same size as us?
- How big is a whale’s tongue?
In the letter, I invited recipients to write their answers and offered a prize for the best answers. (Oops, I still owe a couple of cousins prizes for their 2004 answers, published below.)
Enzymes: Not sure even our current president understands or grasps that one.
Fingers: If you had bigger fingers, you could hold more potato chips.
Pretzels: Same way we knew salt licks were clean when we were kids. If a cow will lick it, it’s clean enough for me!
Feet: Not sure that is true for all of us ... look at the state of the world. Seems to me that a lot of men who think they are walking forward are in reality taking backward steps.
Sausage: It’s better than telling him it’s another part of the pig’s anatomy.
Bullet: Well, frankly I like that idea better than where we are shooting bullets currently.
Bullet/diamond: All I know is paper wraps rock, scissors cut paper, rock breaks scissor.
My cousin concluded his responses with a comment that is perhaps as appropriate today as it was in 2004: “The rest is mystery to me … but as I sit here on a Monday ‘blah, blah, blah’ morning, it seems to me that, if the children are asking these kinds of questions now, ‘all’s right with the world’ does not seem like so distant a possibility.”
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.