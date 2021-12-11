Christmas mail answers life’s quirky questions

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Is it just me, or does it feel lately as though the few Christmas cards we receive anymore are from (a) the insurance guy or (b) organizations who want our money?

I am as guilty as anyone of not mailing cards. Each October I vow to begin hand-writing greetings. Each December I realize it is not going to happen. For some years, I sent email letters but even that dwindled. I feel guilty about it, but that’s that.

We used to save cards from family and friends in a rectangular basket decorated with a dusty snowman made of felt. The basket sat in the living room so other people could read those letters. We referred to them the following year before mailing our own greetings.

Remember those mass-produced missives some people wrote? I enjoyed 85% of them; the other 15 percent were from families who had perfect vacations, perfect marriages, perfect children, and success in all their endeavors. If I ever wish to revisit the greetings that make me feel like a complete loser, all I need do is scroll through Facebook or Instagram.

Well, I just answered the question I was going to ask: Whatever happened to the cards and letters we used to get? They now arrive via social media, and they are not as satisfying.

My mother saved a copy of each Christmas letter she wrote (and ran off on a mimeograph machine before the computer took over). They are little snapshots in time of what the family did, and of the shenanigans my brother and I got into.