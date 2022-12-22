Clarify carbon questions at conference

Conversations about carbon and its implications for production agriculture aren’t new, though it may feel like it. The issue has definitely drawn more attention in recent years from policy makers and consumers. Dairy producers need to have a thorough understanding of the subject to be relevant in the current marketplace.
With the objective of clarifying terminology, discussing practical strategies and proactively addressing potential pitfalls, Professional Dairy Producers® – PDPW – will host Jan. 31, 2023, the PDPW Carbon Conference at the Sheraton Madison Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin.
The event is for dairy producers and professionals as well as educators and regulators who want to take an active approach to an issue that stands to become a leading player in the future of agriculture. The agenda will address the needs of attendees who have already been “playing the carbon game” as well as those just beginning to identify how to best utilize strategies into their current business models.
Patrick Wood, founder of Ag Methane Advisors, will lead a discussion about the various carbon terms used to establish clear definitions of carbon credits, offsets, sequestration and more. Wood will also illustrate the ways in which specific strategies could impact one’s individual business. In addition he’ll address the critical points producers need to understand before signing contracts.
Other discussions will center on the more-subtle aspects of greenhouse-gas emissions. Attendees will see case studies and comparisons between dairies, and delve into the reasons why different results occur from dairy to dairy. Closing the program will be a group of panelists to share their ideas and experiences with carbon credits or carbon sequestration through the use of cover crops, methane digesters and feed additives, as well as the development of nutrient-management plans and different methods to achieve a smaller carbon footprint.
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information, including a program flier and registration details that will be available in the coming weeks.