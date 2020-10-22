Fall is traditionally a time for cleaning up gardens.
“Normally we recommend clear-cutting dead stems to help control insect and disease problems,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “With herbaceous perennials that have been pest-free, you might want to consider leaving some to provide structure, form and color to the winter garden.”
For example, he said, ornamental grasses can be attractive in the winter, though they can be a fire hazard near structures. The same goes for evergreen and semi-evergreen perennials.
“Of course, some perennials are naturally messy after dormancy and should be cut back in the fall,” Upham said.
Foliage left on marginally hardy plants, such as tender ferns, can help ensure overwintering of the plant’s crowns. Seed heads on some perennial plants also can provide seeds for birds.