Climate neutrality within reach

As many have sights set on net-zero carbon – putting no more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than can be removed during a period of time – the potential for U.S. dairy is even greater. If the sector can reduce its methane emissions by 18 percent to 32 percent in the coming decades, it could achieve something more powerful – climate neutrality.
Also known as net-zero warming, climate neutrality occurs when an entity stops contributing any warming to the atmosphere. Once the dairy sector reaches climate neutrality it can begin cooling the atmosphere, providing its emissions reductions continue.
It’s more than a pipe dream, according to “Pathway to Climate Neutrality for U.S. Beef and Dairy Cattle Production,” a paper that demonstrates beef and dairy can be part of the solution to global warming. Visit clear.ucdavis.edu/news/climate-neutrality for more information.
The first step calls for an adequate metric. The Paris Agreement, an international climate-change treaty, calls for limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Thus it’s necessary to have climate metrics that indicate how greenhouse-gas emissions affect Earth’s temperature through time.
The long-standing “GWP100” metric captures the warming impact of carbon dioxide and other long-lived pollutants. But that metric falls short for methane, the primary emission of the dairy industry. It doesn’t account for methane’s atmospheric removal so it doesn’t show which reductions in methane emissions will produce no additional warming.
A new metric known as “GWP*” – verbalized as “GWP star” – considers the change in methane-emissions rates during a specified time frame – typically 20 years for methane. It also considers the small stock component to calculate carbon-dioxide warming equivalent emissions – CO2we. It better depicts how a change in methane today will affect global warming in the future. GWP* is a more-accurate metric for the methane-intensive cattle industries.
The sectors aren’t alone in aiming for climate neutrality. But because the warming footprint of animal agriculture is largely comprised of the short-lived greenhouse gas methane, its ability to reach net-zero warming doesn’t require emissions to reach net zero. It merely requires a constant source of emissions.
Accomplishing net-zero warming requires major reductions in emissions. One scenario requires reducing enteric-methane emissions per animal, which is counter to the trend of the past 30 years. The herd size decreased but emissions per animal grew because of increasing feed intake. The industry needs to reduce enteric-methane emissions from cattle on pastures – as opposed to those on feedlots. It also needs to develop and deliver methane-reducing feed additives, develop reduced-methane-emitting breeding strategies and adopt other innovations.
Net-zero warming requires dairy to cut methane emissions by 18 percent to 32 percent, and achieve substantial reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide from feed production, land use, energy use and other inputs. It will require a commitment from the industry, government support, and advances in technology and research. Though it won’t be easy, innovations that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions are being studied and becoming more available. Adoption of those innovations is being incentivized.
Dairy is one of a few sectors that can be part of a climate solution by pulling carbon out of the atmosphere, thus offsetting emissions of other sectors. On this journey toward climate sustainability, climate neutrality is a major mile marker.
Frank Mitloehner is a professor in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California-Davis and an air-quality specialist with University of California-Extension. Email fmmitloehner@ucdavis.edu to reach him.