Christian Lovell’s passion for the beef cattle industry began as a youth working on his grandparents’ farm in McDonough County in western Illinois.

After earning his associate degree in agricultural science at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, and his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics at Texas A&M University, he worked in Washington, D.C., as a legislative director for a U.S. Representative, as well as other roles in federal agricultural policy. He moved back to his family’s Illinois farm full-time last year and took on a new role with the Illinois Grazing Lands Coalition in October 2022.

IFT: Have you always been involved in agriculture?

LOVELL: As a kid, I grew up in 4-H and FFA. I started my own herd through those organizations and it grew from there. I still remember that first bred heifer, Harley. I bought her in eighth grade. Well, my grandpa helped me buy her. I had most of the money, but he spotted me the rest.

IFT: What sparked your interest in politics and policy?

LOVELL: When I was in college at Texas A&M, I was selected for an internship program where they send you to Washington, D.C., for a semester. I interned at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the trade association representing all state commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture. I tracked different legislation, attended Congressional hearings, and worked closely with the NASDA policy team. Because of that experience, along with the influence of several professors, I knew I wanted to return to D.C. one day in a role that would see me working on a future Farm Bill.

IFT: With your experience working in Washington, D.C., what would you like Midwest farmers to know?

LOVELL: For me, it was always important to separate the partisan politics from the actual policy work. We are all familiar with the hot-button, polarizing issues of our day, yet the real work of government happens beyond that.

I think for us in agriculture, the farm bill is a great example of the work that can get done. The farm bill is one of the few bipartisan triumphs of Congress and showcases not only the need for us to collectively make our voices heard, but also the opportunity that exists for working together to tackle problems.

IFT: Tell us a little about the farming operation you are involved with.

LOVELL: Our farm is in Colmar, Illinois, and has been in our family for several generations. We raise registered Herefords and strive for practical, productive cattle. Over the last few years, we have extensively used embryo transfer, allowing us to grow the cow herd with our preferred genetic base. Each year we retain the top end of our heifers as replacements and market several bulls to commercial cattlemen. Now that I am back, we plan to expand the herd even more.

Other important aspects of our operation are conservation and regenerative agriculture. We have fenced off streams and low-lying wetlands, and we utilize rotational grazing as a way to improve soil health, diversify forages in our pastures, and extend our grazing season.

IFT: What is your role at Illinois Grazing Lands Coalition?

LOVELL: I work directly with ILGLC’s Board of Directors and help facilitate the general work of the organization’s programming, including connecting farmers with technical support and supporting organizations and institutions to learn more about regenerative grazing.

In 2021, ILGLC collaborated with the Wallace Center at Winrock International and the Illinois Statewide Regenerative Grazing Working Group to become the leading grazing organization for the state and to lead implementation of the Roadmap for Expanding Regenerative Grazing in Illinois. As part of this effort, ILGLC has expanded its organizational management team. Along with adding additional positions to the Board of the Directors, ILGLC put in place region- specific representatives throughout the state to lead local grazing groups. These local grazing groups will form the basis of a peer network to grow farmer-to-farmer relationships that share knowledge and experiences.

This year we are hosting two grazing schools, five pasture walks, and planning an advanced workshop for experienced producers to obtain more extensive education and management techniques.

IFT: What is the mandate of the coalition?

LOVELL: The mandate of ILGLC is to be the voice of regenerative grazing in the state. Our organization is focused on providing producers with the education, resources and technical support to successfully implement regenerative grazing strategies on their farms.

IFT: Tell us a little bit more about regenerative grazing. What does the future hold for it?

LOVELL: Regenerative grazing is a management tool producers can use to improve soil health, increase animal performance, and, importantly, positively impact their bottom lines. By appropriately managing when, where and for how long livestock graze across a farm, pastures are given enough time to rest, regrow and rejuvenate. This practice is important for achieving optimal soil health and increases both the productivity and economics of livestock operations.

In my mind, now is a great time to be a part of regenerative grazing and I am excited by the opportunity that exists for folks on the land and in rural communities.

IFT: How will this group manage the differences in such a big state with different practices north and south?

LOVELL: Our regional grazing groups are so important because they account for regional diversity. There are many similarities throughout the state, but slightly different management techniques might be needed from one area to the next. Each group is led by a regional representative with extensive grazing experience. These groups bring together farmers in the same geography facing some of the same challenges.

IFT: Who can attend these events?