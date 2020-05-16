NEW HAMPTON, Mo. — For Brandon Holcomb, the 2020 planting season is rolling right along.
While the weather in Northwest Missouri hasn’t presented anywhere near the challenges of 2019, this year hasn’t been without obstacles.
“The biggest hurdle that we have faced this year has been the cold temperatures,” he said. “Thankfully, we haven’t had the flooding like we did last year, but the challenge to hitting our April 6 crop insurance rate was that the soil temperatures were still in the low 40s, with snow in the forecast.”
They finished up corn the first week of May and were moving on to beans.
“There are a lot of guys in the area who have shifted corn acres to soybeans,” he said.
This year when he put his pencil to paper, the markets and outlook for corn gave him reason to shift acres, he said.
“I got some decent contracts on corn and soybeans last fall, with a goal of those being the low average,” he said. “Now with the pandemic, I’m wishing that I had done 100% of my bushels that way.”
He added that while the drop in ethanol production hasn’t significantly impacted farmers in his area, the uncertainty in meat processing is cause for worry.
“A lot of the corn in this area goes to Smithfield (Foods), so with the packing houses shutting down in the last week or so, it’s been kind of scary,” he said, “Looking into the fall and what that market will look like — some guys are thinking that there will be a big demand in livestock feed in the fall. I hope they are right.”
Holcomb said that optimism may be driving some corn acres, and there are still a lot of acres of corn to be planted.
“I had a conversation with one of our local co-ops the first week of May and they still had over 3,000 acres of anhydrous on the books,” he said.