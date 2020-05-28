Editor’s note: The following was written by Bob Hartzler, Iowa State University Extension weed specialist, for the university’s Integrated Crop Management website.
Herbicides perform best on actively growing weeds, thus weeds damaged by frost will have decreased sensitivity.
If the target is small summer annuals (two or less true leaves), effective control can still be achieved. If summer annuals are bigger than this and showing signs of frost damage, it probably would be best to delay applications until new growth is present. Foliage of winter annuals and many perennials generally is hardier than that of summer annuals, thus these weeds are less likely to be damaged by frost. If shoots of these plants appear to have escaped significant frost damage there probably is no need to hold off on herbicide applications.
Make sure sufficient spring growth is present on perennials to allow transport of the herbicide to vegetative reproductive structures.
In situations with an established crop, it is important to consider whether the crop was damaged by frost. Any stress from frost will reduce the ability of the crop to tolerate the herbicide and could result in herbicide injury.