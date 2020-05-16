APPLETON CITY, Mo. — With two years of damaging weather and uncertain markets, farmers aren’t sure what to expect this year. But the planters continue to roll through the fields in West Central Missouri.
Jeff Fischer and his brother Jerrell run a small operation in southern Bates County. They rotate 50/50 corn and soybeans on their operation and managed to get their corn planted in about four days this year.
Ideally, Fischer starts planting corn about April 10. This year, he made the first pass on the 18.
“The week before the 18th it was really cold and we didn’t plant,” he said. Overnight lows dipped into the 20s. “Since then it’s been cool but steadily getting warmer.”
Several neighbors took to the field earlier than Fischer, which made him nervous. But he was determined to wait until conditions were more ideal.
“It’s hard when your neighbors are planting and you don’t know what to do,” he said. “I listen to the forecast too much because they forecast about 10 out of every 6 rains. A lot of guys that waited aren’t quite done. Sometimes you just have to have the faith to put the seed in the ground. Dad always used to say ‘Say a prayer when you leave the field.’”
Waiting for better conditions was worthwhile though. The ground worked well and the seeds went in with ease.
“I didn’t feel like I was mudding it in. It went in like it should and the seed bed was a little better conditioned this time,” Fischer said.
The timing was still tight, as rain came the night after they finished. And now the challenge is getting nitrogen on the corn.
“We didn’t get to put anhydrous down so we’ll have to either put [nitrogen] on dry or side-dress,” he said.
Fischer hopes the weather will cooperate and they can side-dress before the corn is too tall.