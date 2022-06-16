Combat pervasive compassion fatigue

A farmer’s work has historically been considered essential, demanding and dangerous, among other things. Today we know there can also be an emotional toll for those caring for animals and employees, particularly as global interactions increase and consumers request more transparency. Compassion fatigue hasn’t always been a concept common to hard-working farmers but it’s rapidly becoming more pervasive.
In a 2022 PDPW Business Conference session titled “Boost Your Mental Fitness,” rural mental-health specialist Monica Kramer McConkey shared several strategies to mitigate compassion fatigue and other stressors related to life, work and relationships for those in production agriculture.
Charles Figley, director of Tulane Traumatology Institute at Tulane University, says, “Compassion fatigue is a state experienced by those helping people or animals in distress; it is an extreme state of tension and preoccupation with the suffering of those being helped to the degree that it can create a secondary traumatic stress for the helper.”
McConkey said, “That’s another way of saying, ‘We aren’t sick but we aren’t ourselves.’”
Having grown up on her family’s farm, Monica Kramer McConkey’s experiences caring for animals help her directly understand the distinct emotional and physical demands of farm life and business. As a rural mental-health specialist for Eyes on the Horizon consulting, she shares her knowledge and resources to aid people and families affected by the stresses associated with farming.
Thrive despite extreme storms
As an analogy to depict healthy reactions to stress, McConkey illustrated how palm trees respond to hurricane-force winds and torrential flood waters compared to hardwood trees. Because a palm tree’s internal growth structures are flexible and malleable, it has an astounding ability to rapidly bounce back from storm damage. Even intense damage won’t prevent restoration and regrowth of branches if the terminal bud remains intact. On the contrary, inflexible hardwood trees are more likely to be irreparably destroyed if they’re in the path of extreme winds.
Just as wind-stressed palm trees are able to recoil and spring back into shape after the storm, resilient people are able to spring back after going through difficult situations.
“Resilience is the ability to navigate adversity – to grow and thrive from challenges,” McConkey said. “It’s not just about surviving. To be resilient is to become stronger as a result.”
To apply lessons from a palm tree on a practical level, McConkey highlighted the signs of compassion fatigue. Each one of the 14 symptoms listed in the table – which isn’t exhaustive – can lead to poor work performance, strained relationships, and physical danger to animals, people, farm buildings and more.
It’s normal for those experiencing compassion fatigue to feel pain but there are solutions, McConkey said.
- Get enough sleep.
- Find someone to talk to.
- Exercise and eat properly.
- Take some time off.
- Develop interests outside of your profession.
- Limit time spent with negative people.
Receiving adequate amounts of sleep is a key piece to alleviating compassion fatigue. Common belief has long been that a typical working adult should aim for eight hours of sleep per day. McConkey said to do what it takes to hit that goal, as impossible as it may seem.
“If you’re not getting enough sleep, that’s a problem because everything we do depends on getting enough good sleep,” she said.
Palm trees give more lessons
When it comes to one’s personal level of mental resilience, a lot can be learned from palm trees. Because growth relies merely on one intact terminal bud per leaf, a palm tree’s leaves can snap off without damaging the health of the entire tree. When storms strike, palm trees can literally let go of that which no longer serves them – and still thrive.
Root health is another important factor. Cramped or undeveloped roots can be a problem if a palm tree stands alone. But if that same palm tree is planted with others in groups of three, they’re all much likelier to survive storms.
“There’s strength in numbers,” McConkey said.
Applying the analogy to compassion fatigue, she asked attendees, “Who are you surrounded by? If you’re sharing root space with negative people, that can adversely impact your performance and health.”
It can also be helpful to understand how the human brain is wired, she said. Physiologically everyone has an emotional center in the brain known as the amygdala. It’s been shown to perform a primary role in the processing of memory, decision-making, and emotional responses including fear, anxiety and aggression. The amygdala may be best-known as the part of the brain that drives the “fight or flight” response.
“When the amygdala is running, it shuts down our ability to rationalize,” said McConkey, underscoring the need to calm down before making decisions or having conversations with others. “We have control of our thoughts; each thought is a seed. If you’re watering negative thoughts by dwelling on them, you need to start watering the positive ones instead. Every day go for a 20-minute walk. Hold your head high and only think positive thoughts.”
Compassion fatigue – feeling stressed as a result of caring for others – is becoming more prevalent. Challenging negative thoughts, practicing mindfulness and making concise to-do lists can help.
For those who want more information on handling compassion fatigue or other mental-health issues, McConkey recommends contacting a mental-health or medical clinic. She also shared several resources.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Visit wwwsuicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 800-273-TALK (8255)
Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio – Visit www.prevenciondelsuicidio.org or call 888-628-9454.
University of Wisconsin- Extension Resilient Farms & Families – Visit farms. extension.wisc.edu/farmstress
Wisconsin Department of Agricultural Trade and Consumer Protection’s Wisconsin Farm Center – Visit farmcenter@wisconsin.gov or call 800-942-2474
McConkey can be contacted via phone, email or social-media platforms. Visit www.eyesonthehorizon.org for more information.
Shelly O’Leary is communications and outreach specialist with PDPW.