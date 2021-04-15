 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commodity-marketing class targets next generation of milk marketers

Commodity-marketing class targets next generation of milk marketers

An effective risk-management strategy is more critical than ever with current volatile commodity markets and input pricing. A new course from Professional Dairy Producers® will equip farm owners, managers, herdsmen and herdswomen – as well as dairy lenders, consultants and agribusiness professionals – with marketing essentials and practical strategies for implementing risk-management and marketing tools.

Carl Babler, commodity-market consultant and senior hedge specialist with Atten Babler Commodities, led as instructor a sample class of the program April 14. The program is now open for registration for six successive courses to be held throughout 2021.

The classes will cover several topics.

  • understanding agricultural commodity markets and marketing
  • developing an effective marketing plan
  • analyzing the market for market activity
  • the futures market
  • understanding and utilizing the cash market
  • the options market
  • marketers and hedges checklist

All classes will be held at the PDPW Headquarters in Juneau, Wisconsin; the remaining dates will be posted at www.pdpw.org soon.

As many as two people from a registered entity can participate in the program; class size is limited to 30 entities. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs to register and for more information.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News