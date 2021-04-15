Commodity-marketing class targets next generation of milk marketers

An effective risk-management strategy is more critical than ever with current volatile commodity markets and input pricing. A new course from Professional Dairy Producers® will equip farm owners, managers, herdsmen and herdswomen – as well as dairy lenders, consultants and agribusiness professionals – with marketing essentials and practical strategies for implementing risk-management and marketing tools.
Carl Babler, commodity-market consultant and senior hedge specialist with Atten Babler Commodities, led as instructor a sample class of the program April 14. The program is now open for registration for six successive courses to be held throughout 2021.
The classes will cover several topics.
- understanding agricultural commodity markets and marketing
- developing an effective marketing plan
- analyzing the market for market activity
- the futures market
- understanding and utilizing the cash market
- the options market
- marketers and hedges checklist
All classes will be held at the PDPW Headquarters in Juneau, Wisconsin; the remaining dates will be posted at www.pdpw.org soon.
As many as two people from a registered entity can participate in the program; class size is limited to 30 entities. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs to register and for more information.