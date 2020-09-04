Farmer’s Lung
Farmer’s lung, or hypersensitivity pneumonitis, is a noninfectious allergic disease which can be the result of inhaling mold spores from baled hay, stored grain or silage with high moisture content (30%).
A farmer’s allergic reaction to these mold spores can be acute, resembling flu or pneumonia, or with chronic symptoms similar to a nagging chest cold.
Farmers can reduce the risk of contracting farmer’s lung by:
- Identify and reduce the contaminants in your work area. Reduce mold spores by using commercially available mold inhibitors.
- Harvest, bale, store and ensile grains at the recommended moisture level to reduce mold growth.
- Automate feeding to decrease the release of airborne mold spores.
- Avoid working in dusty, confined spaces.
- Ventilate (e.g., fans, exhaust blowers, etc.) to mechanically remove air contaminants.
- Wear a double strap dust mask or organic dust filter-equipped respirator rated at least N95 to reduce your exposure to contaminants.
Organic Dust Toxicity Syndrome
Silo unloaders syndrome, or organic dust toxicity syndrome, often occurs during the unloading or uncapping of silos.
Some areas on the farm that may have high organic dust levels include silos, grain storage, hog barns and poultry barns. This disease can display symptoms approximately four to six hours after exposure. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle pain and loss of appetite.
To reduce your risk of contracting ODTS, follow the same recommendations for the prevention of farmer’s lung.
Asthma
Of growing concern is the high incidence of asthma in all age groups and occupations. Typically, asthma includes wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and tightness in your chest.