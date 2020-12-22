 Skip to main content
10-Year Lions
10-year Lions--cmyk

Mark Jackson/BurtCounty Plaindealer

Two Tekamah Lions Club members were honored recently for 10 years with the organization. Corey Freidel, center left and Brent Stansberry, center right, were awarded certificates granted by Lions Clubs International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi during the local club's Dec. 14 meeting. At right, Lion Karl Adamson conducted the ceremony. At left is local president Gregg Miller.

