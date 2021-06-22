12-unders headed to state

Tekamah-Herman’s 12-under Black squad qualified for a spot in next week’s Class C state tournament following their showing in the District 8 tournament last week.
Coach Molly Braniff’s squad went 3-2 over the three-day tourney,claiming fifth place in the final standings.
Black looked poised for a higher finish after winning their first three games.
In the opener, Black walloped Millard United All-Stars 15-3.
Lucy Jarzynka struck out 10 to earn the win in the circle. She also helped her own cause with a home run among her two hits. Reagan Rusk stroked two doubles, Isabella Evasic and Addie Mills added one apiece. LilyAnn Willing, Andi Hume, Ruby Petersen, Tessa Jones, Addie Mills and Evasic all added hits to the Tiger attack.
Bright and early Saturday morning, Black stayed hot at the plate with a 12-4 win over Nebraska Storm. Jarzynka struck out two during her time in the circle. Ruby Booth completed the game with two more.
Evasic counted a double among her three hits. Jarzynka singled and doubled Andi Hume doubled twice. Mills stroked two singles.
The win set up a match between Black and their cross-county rivals, the Oakland Rockets. The Tigers rolled to a 15-1 win behind Jarzynka’s seven strike outs. She and Hume each added two hits, including a double.
Tessa Jones, Booth and Rusk all doubled. Mills posted two hits. Evasic, Taylor Lydick, LilyAnn Willing and Ruby Petersen all added to the Black hit parade.
Black advanced to a Saturday night showdown with Blair Diamonds in a winner’s bracket semifinal. The Diamonds sparkled in a 13-6 win on their way to the district title.
Blair’s Aftyn Sullivan handcuffed Black with six strike-outs.
Jarzynka’s double led the Black attack. Evasic, Willing, Petersen and Boothadded hits.
Black ended its tournament run Sunday morning with a 12-7 loss to Bennington.
Jarzynka, Evasic, Hume and Jones all doubled for the locals.
Willing, Hume, Mills and Booth also notched hits.
Bennington lost its next game, 4-3 to Fremont Force, to finish fourth.
The Nebraska Class C state tournament for 10- and 12-under teams will be played July 2-4 at the Smith Complex in Hastings.
14s hold on for a win
After falling behind 5-0 early, the Tekamah-Herman’s 14-under team rallied to take a lead and held off Logan View for a 9-8 win last Tueday at Carson Field.
Alicia Clark and Bella Roche each blasted a pair of hits to the lead the 14U offense, with Clark scoring two runs and driving in one while Roche scored one and drove in two.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Olivia Chatt, Lucy Jarzynka and Larissa Ackerman. Chatt and Jarzynka each scored a run while Ackerman drove in one. Hannah Rief scored two runs while Miley Bergman and Addy Reyzlik each scored a run.