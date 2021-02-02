1B vaccination clinics starting, health dept. says

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is advancing its vaccination efforts into Phase 1B, joining several other health departments across the state in the process.
The department conducted its first 1B vaccine clinics last Friday. One held in Norfolk served people over 85 living in Madison and Stanton counties
A clinic in West Point served Burt and Cuming county residents over age 85. Spouses who live in the same household also were eligible for a vaccine.
In both cases, vaccinations were by appointment only. All others were turned away at the door.
Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Washington, Dodge and Saunders counties, held vaccine clinics Thursday at Christensen Field in Fremont, Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo and Blair’s. Memorial Community Hospital. In total, about 350 residents were vaccinated.
Elkhorn Logan Valley is focusing vaccination efforts on the area’s oldest residents because they are more likely to suffer a more serious case of the virus.
The department has a notification system to inform area residents when, and where, a vaccine clinic is available for them. Anyone in the health department’s four-county area over 65 years of age who want the notification can register online at https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB. Adding your name to the list does not mean making an appointment for a vaccination, rather, it ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
Family members are encouraged to help older residents who may not be as technologically savvy to get registered.
The department’s Health Director, Gina Uhing, said the notification lets recipients know that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated. She stressed that the notifications will be sent to the equivalent number of people to match the vaccine supply. The notification will include a link to make an appointment at various sites, dates and times.
The state Department of Health and Human Services also unveiled a notification Web site last week. State officials say anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 who have an underlying health condition—like heart issues, cancer or diabetes—and who have registered on a health department’s should register again on the state’s site. Underlying health conditions are a priority factor in the 1B phase.
ELVPHD recognizes that appointments will fill up fast, but more opportunities will continue to be made available as vaccine is received.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday morning 51,452 people had received both doses of vaccine. Statewide, 191,391 doses had been administered of the 300,400 that had been received to date.
It takes two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.
Nebraska receives about 23,000 doses every week in addition to second dose shipments. Roughly half is Pfizer and the other half Moderna. The drugs are being distributed as quickly as possible, health department officials said, through the state’s vaccination plan.
The Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective and the Moderna vaccine 94 percent effective in phase three clinical trials. Comparatively, the flu vaccine is generally 40 to 60 percent effective. Neither of the COVID vaccines contains a live virus and cannot give individuals COVID-19. Rather, it works by stimulating the body’s own defense mechanisms against a specific protein present in COVID-19. Although the vaccine works at a cellular level, it does not alter a person’s DNA because it never reaches that part of a human cell.
A toll free COVID-19 hotline is available for those with vaccine-related questions at 833-998-2275. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time.
Melanie Thompson, a spokesman for Elkhorn Logan Valley said vaccinations could ramp up if more vaccine becomes available.
“Both Novavax and Johnson & Johnson have promising vaccines that are in the final stages of clinical trials,” she said. “If those trials have decent results, we could potentially start seeing more doses arriving in March. And if more vaccines are produced from Moderna and Pfizer, we could see more of those start rolling in, too.
“Until then, however, we had to figure out how equitably distribute what we do have available.”
The clinics began as case counts in Burt County were trending downward.
The department’s latest risk dial for the county, released Jan. 24, was pegged at 2.36, down slightly from 2.43 the week before, but still within the Elevated range.
Tuesday morning figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed the county had seen 27 of its 585 total cases in the last 14 days, an increase of 12 cases over the last week. ELV figures show 56 cases are active in the county and 519 patients had recovered since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. The county has seen 10 deaths from the virus.
Statewide, 191,437 people had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to the DHHS. The department says nearly 72 percent of them, 137,446, have recovered.
As of Tuesday morning, only 305 Nebraskans were in the hospital with COVID-19, the lowest number in several months. Despite a decline in hospitalizations, state health officials remain adamant that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested. Nebraskans are reminded to wear a mask, watch your distance, wash hands often, and avoid the 3Cs—crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces—every time you’re away from home.
Under the health department’s guidelines for the Elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged. Those ill with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms should stay home, even if they are considered essential personnel. Contact with symptomatic people should be minimized and people at work should have their temperatures checked daily.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.