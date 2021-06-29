2 days worth of holiday events in Tekamah

There’s so much celebrating planned around this year’s Independence Day observances in Tekamah, it takes more than a day to hold them all.
FreedomFest, organized by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, spills over into Saturday as a warm-up for the big day.
One of the city’s newest main street businesses, Second Chance Boutique, is having an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
A pet parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. It starts at the downtown minipark and ends up a block north at Chatterbox Brews.
Later that evening, Chatterbox is hosting a street dance, with music from the Justin Kane Band. The dance runs from 7 to 11 p.m.
Sunday’s activities start at 8 a.m. with a pancake feed in the street in front of Tekamah City Auditorium. The feed is sponsored by the Pool Task Force.
The annual 5K Color Run, sponsored by the local TeamMates program, launches in a cloud of color from the downtown minipark at 8 a.m. Registration opens at the auditorium at 7:30. Preregistration is available at Washington County Bank in Tekamah.
The annual parade will begin at noon on Sunday, July 4. The time is two hours later than the typical start time to make time for church services in the city. Washington County Bank is offering free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Judges will be present during the parade, and a prize will be given to the most unique float or group that follows this year’s
An antique tractor and car show and shine will be held downtown after the parade. Anyone is welcome to join, there is no registration fee and vehicles will be displayed near Chatterbox and Ronnie’s.
There will be a horseshoe tournament in Athletic Park starting at 1 p.m. Tekamah firemen will be hosting water fights for kids at 3:30. That event will be held on Q St. near the park.
Burt County Museum and the Historic Bryant House will be open for tours Sunday afternoon. Northridge also is offering free open golf from 3-6 p.m.
The annual fireworks show will be held at Northridge Country Club at dusk. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held the following day, Monday, July 5.
For entertainment prior to the fireworks show, the Dillon Gage Band takes the outdoor stage at Northridge at 7 p.m.
Fireworks also will be available for sale in town. Tekamah Area Veterans again will be operating their stand at the corner of highway 75 and 32 in the heart of Tekamah.