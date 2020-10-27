Agriculture Risk Coverage-County and Price Loss Coverage payments for 2019 have been processed and checks are in the mail, according to Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall,
“If you do not receive your payment within the next week, please call the office so we can determine why your payment has not been issued,” Hall said
The 2019 ARC-CO payment rates for farms physically located in Burt County are: grain sorghum paid $44.31 per base payment acre; irrigated soybeans paid $15.24 and non-irrigated soybeans paid $16.75. No ARC-CO payments were calculated for corn, wheat or oats since the county average revenue for these crops was not below 86 percent of the county expected revenue.
ARC-CO payment provide benefits when the county average revenue (price and yield) for a crop fall below 86 percent of the expected revenue in the county. For additional details, you can find the ARC-County 2019 crop yields, revenue and payment rates www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/arcplc-program-data/index. Click on “Program Year Specific Data,” then “2019” to find the spreadsheet.
The Price Loss Coverage program is designed to provide benefits when the national average market price for a crop is below that crop’s “reference” price, Hall said. The national PLC payment rates for 2019 are: corn, 14 cents per bushel; grain sorghum, 61 cents per bushel; and wheat, 92 cents per bushel. Soybeans did not earn a payment under the PLC program.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.