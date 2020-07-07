The Nebraska State Fair Board last week voted to hold a 2020 State Fair showcasing 4-H and FFA competitions and exhibitions. While the fair will look different than it has in the past, fair officials said it would still provide an opportunity for young people to showcase the work they have been doing throughout the year.
The 2020 State Fair will include 4-H and FFA livestock competitions, contests, presentations, and static exhibits.
“All events and activities will follow the most up-to-date directive health measures,” said Beth Smith, board chair for Nebraska State Fair. “We hold the youth and families involved in 4-H and FFA near and dear to us. 4-H and FFA youth have been hard at work for months preparing their exhibits and livestock, and this gives them the opportunity to showcase those efforts.”
Traditionally, the Nebraska State Fair is an annual 11-day event held in late August and ending on Labor Day. The 2020 fair will be able to uphold that tradition. The fair is slated to start Aug. 28 and end on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
4-H and FFA livestock shows will take place on separate weekends, with the 4-H shows taking place the first weekend of the fair and FFA shows Labor Day weekend. Youth dairy events will be held jointly on Labor Day weekend.
Entry quotas for livestock will remain the same and all livestock will be released upon completion of showing.
Static exhibits will be on display for the public to view and will also be shown virtually.
Extension professionals and partner groups are still working out the details of what livestock shows, public speaking and other live events, and static exhibits will look at this year’s fair.
“We’ve got an opportunity to showcase youth in an amazing way, and we are thrilled that our youth have the support of our fair board and our governor,” said Kathleen Lodl, Nebraska 4-H program leader. “Nebraska families are going to get an amazing 2020 State Fair.”
Nebraska has one of the highest 4-H participation rates in the nation, with one in three—a total of over 140,000—youth engaged in the program statewide.
“Youth who participate in 4-H develop independence, problem-solving skills, leadership skills and lasting friendships,” Lodl said. “4-H helps shape our future generations in a multitude of positive ways, and today’s decision shows that Nebraska recognizes the value of this amazing program.”
In addition to the youth events, visitors can partake in Raising Nebraska, an interactive space dedicated to the food and the families that grow it, as well as a variety of Nebraska Game and Parks activities. Depending on Grand Island’s phase progress, there is the potential to include more concessions, amusement rides, motor sport activities, and taverns. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, was among the four counties scheduled to join the rest of the state in Phase 3 starting July 6.
More information will be available at statefair.org as it becomes available.
“We are excited to announce that gate admission will be free,” said Smith. “This year has been difficult, so we see this as an opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy a part of Nebraska history and culture.”
The health and safety of the community is and always will be the highest priority in producing the annual fair. In the interest of public health, the State Fair will provide additional $30,000 to manage cleaning and sanitizing throughout the event. Presently, restrooms will be cleaned at minimum once every two hours with full-time restroom attendants present. The frequency and number of attendants will adjust to the crowd size.
Nebraska State Fair continues to work closely on public health issues with a variety of local and national public health agencies, including the Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Central District Health Department and City of Grand Island. Fair organizers will continue to collaborate with these expert partners, watching for any new developments around COVID-19 that would impact fair operations and make modifications accordingly.
Nebraska State Fair has canceled large concerts including, Jon Pardi on Sept. 3, Dustin Lynch on Sept. 4 and the dual show of Clay Walker and Clint Black on Sept. 6. In addition, the tour canceled the Big Rock Summer Tour featuring Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot.
Advanced sales of concert and/or gate admission tickets will be refunded through Etix. Questions regarding refunds should be directed to Etix at www.etix.com.
Nebraska State Fair will be releasing additional information as it becomes available ahead of the event.
Information as it becomes available, as well as answers to questions, can be found at statefair.org. For more information on the Aksarben Stock Show, visit aksarbenstockshow.com.