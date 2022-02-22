 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 beef feedlot roundtables set for West Point
top story

Ag_beef roundtable

Beef feedlot managers, owners, employees and allied industries will learn new information related to feedlot price reporting, health, labor and sustainability at Nebraska Extension’s 2022 Beef Feedlot Roundtables. One of the three statewide sessions is set for Feb. 24 at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln representatives will speak on new price reporting and risk production strategies, and economic impact of feedlots and the beef industry in Nebraska. As is tradition, a portion of the event will be focused on feedlot cattle health with presentations by university and industry professionals on the impact of delayed vaccination on feedyard health and developing a health program based on research data.

Employee management and concerns are always important, but especially in recent times. The new feedyard labor survey was recently completed, and new employee focused programs will be highlighted, including employee training modules and ways to sustain your operations.

New research pertaining to beef sustainability and the beef industry as a whole will be shared. A Nebraska research update from Extension professionals Galen Erickson, Pablo Loza, or Alfredo DiConstanzo will conclude the program. Topics from recent beef reports with work focused on improving feedlot programs will be highlighted plus some current issues.

Cost is $20 at the door.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with welcome and introductions at 1 p.m. Roundtables will conclude at 4:45 p.m. and refreshments will be served at the meeting.

For more information or to request a registration form, contact Galen Erickson at 402-472-6486 (Karen) or email at gerickson4@unl.edu.

2022 Beef Feedlot Roundtables are sponsored by Nebraska Extension and Iowa Beef Center along with support from Elanco Animal Health.

