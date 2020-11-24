Three Tekamah-Herman players ended their volleyball seasons with inclusion on all-East Husker Conference teams.
Juniors Brynn Schmidt, Elena Jetensky and Rylee Lawson all were honorable mention selections by conference coaches. Schmidt and Jetensky also were honorable mention selections a year ago.
The tandem also tied for the team lead in kills, logging 179 apiece.
Schmidt’s 240 digs led the team, Jetensky was third at 202 while Lawson dug out 201. At the wheel of the Tiger offense, Lawson dished out 506 assists on her way to becoming just the second player in school history to top 1,000 assists.
The three also had some help.
Sophomore middle Kennedy Pagels was close behind on the kill chart with 148. Junior libero Aubrynn Sheets was credited with 209 digs despite missing a handful of games midseason.
Tekamah-Herman’s all-conference trio were tapped following a 6-23 campaign that saw the Tigers taking on some of the best teams in the state on a regular basis. The East Husker landed two teams in the state tournament, Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh, and had three more in district finals in Oakland-Craig, BRLD and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Tiger coach Manni Belfrage said she didn’t think the team’s record reflected its ability, “which I also believe is why we got three players recognized on an all-conference level.”
Belfrage said its difficult to play at a high level every night, sometimes three or four matches a week. “But honestly, when you play good teams, that is where you get better. You are forced to step up and put your ability to the test. You cannot afford to make mistakes and you have to control your emotions.”
She said her team played and competed harder than they had done in the past, they pushed more teams to close games and took games from teams who were expected to sweep the match.
With practically all of her team returning, Reese Hansen was the team’s only senior, Belfrage said the Tigers are poised to make a move.
“Next year, with the main group as seniors, they will have had three solid years of varsity experience and I believe they will be ready to play and prove they are a good team,” she said. “We also have a good group of underclassmen that have stepped up this past season and shown that they are ready to play.”
Belfrage said that in-house competition makes everyone better.
“Our girls won’t just get a varsity spot, next year they will have to earn and keep earning their spot every day,” she said. “I believe that is where our greatest improvements will take place next year.”
In all-conference ballotting, Oakland-Craig junior Bailey Helzer was named to her third first team posting. BRLD’s Caragan Tietz became a two-time first team selection. Helzer topped four Knights named to all-conference squads. Clarkson/Leigh led the league with six all-conference selections, conference tournament runner-up West Point-Beemer had five while Howells-Dodge and BRLD joined O-C with four.
All-East Husker Conference
First Team
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central; Cassidy Hoffman, Clarkson/Leigh; Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Josie Richards, Oakland-Craig; Chloe Hanel,Clarkson/Leigh
Second Team
Ashley Ostrand, Pender; Kayden Schumacher, Clarkson/Leigh; Reece Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer; Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Cierra Kluthe, North Bend Central; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer; Brooklyn Weddle, West Point-Beemer; Riley Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Third Team
Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh; Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger; Zoey Lemkuhl, Pender; Ally Pojar, North Bend Central; Ashten Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig; Rachel Groth, West Point-Beemer; Reagan Scholting, Winser-Pilger; Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton.
Honorable Mention
Alissa Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh; Adison Meyer, Wisner-Pilger; Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer; Elena Jetensky, Tekamah-Herman; Lily Otten, Wisner-Pilger; Olyvia Nelson, Pender; Josie Cleveringa, North Bend Central; Riley Pokorny, Howells-Dodge; Aubrey Berg, BRLD; Brynn Schmidt, Tekamah-Herman; Carly Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Ellie Locke, Stanton; Bailey Lemburg, Clarkson/Leigh; Olivia Cunningham, Stanton; Kinlee Bacon, BRLD; Paige Bellar, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Megan Beutler, BRLD; Rylee lawson, Tekamah-Herman; Whitney Zessin, Madison; Sydnei Kemper, Twin River.