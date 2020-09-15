A 7-run explosion in the third inning proved to be the difference-maker in Wayne’s 9-0 win over Tekamah-Herman in five innings Thursday evening.
Kendall Dorey pitched the win for the Blue Devils while Ryan Braniff took the loss for the Tigers.
Coach Abby Sheets’ squad could muster only two hits in the contest, a single apiece by Halle Olsen and Braniff.
Tekamah-Herman was scheduled to participate in the Raymond Central triangular on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Tigers were to open against RC then follow that with a game against Malcolm.
The Tigers then return home for a pair of games this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, they host a triangular which features a pair of Class B teams in Wahoo and DC West/Concordia. On Thursday, they host Yutan/Mead before taking part in the Arlington Invite on Saturday, Sept. 19.