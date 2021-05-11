4-H Bicycle Rodeo dodges obstacles and storm

The 4-H Bicycle Rodeo was held Wednesday evening, May 5th in Tekamah at the Catholic Church parking lot.
A few rain showers passed over as I was setting up the courses, but nothing big. Then we started the contest with 13 excited young bike riders after a brief welcome to the contest and a cautionary statement about bicycle courtesy during the contest so no one got hurt.
The 4-H members did a great job dodging the obstacles, whether they were the straight rows of wooden blocks they had to ride between, or the orange cones used for the Figure 8 and Slalom courses. We even saw a beautiful double rainbow as a reward for not cancelling the contest! However, more dark clouds gathered and we finished the last riding event with increasing rain drops coming down. Of course the kids didn’t mind!
Before we could hand out the safety quiz it became a downpour! We were very lucky the church had a covered entrance where everyone could take shelter. I read the safety quiz questions to the riders and family members helped them understand the questions – without giving them the right answers as hearing each other was a challenge in the hard rain. It was decided Jennifer Hansen and I would score the contest back at the Extension Office and the results and ribbons would be available later. I think the kids would have been willing to wait for them, but most families were most happy to head home at a decent time.
Results of the Bicycle Rodeo include:
Champion: Carsyn Miller, Lyons
Reserve Champion: Blaise Hartwell, Oakland
Purple Ribbons: Neil Pagels, Tekamah; Layne Bromm, Herman;
Blue Ribbons: Gavin Johnson, Oakland; Brody Bromm, Herman; Elizabeth McElmuray, Tekamah; and Emersyn Pagels, Tekamah.
Clover Kids (ages 5-7) taking part in the Bicycle Rodeo included: Trent Miller, Lyons; Wyatt Bromm, Herman; Sutton Hartwell, Oakland; Corbin Connealy, Tekamah and Lillian Johnson, Oakland.