4-H Bicycle Rodeo dodges obstacles and storm

Burt County 4-H members took part in the 4-H Bicycle Rodeo on Wednesday, May 5, in Tekamah. Joining in on the fun event were in the back row, Gavin Johnson, Emersyn Pagels, Elizabeth McElmuray, Brody Bromm and Neil Pagels; middle row, Layne Bromm, Lillian Johnson, Wyatt Bromm and Carsyn Miller, and front row, Blaise Hartwell, Sutton Hartwell, Trent Miller and Corbin Connealy.