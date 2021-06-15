4-H hosts Adventure Day Camp in Cuming County

The first Friday in June each year is a special date for the youth in the area around West Point, Nebraska. At that time each year, the Cuming County Extension Office hosts their Adventure Day Camp.
“Adventure Day has been held in West Point since 2009,” said Melissa Nordboe, 4-H Extension Assistant for Cuming County and organizer of the camp. “Before that it was held at Dead Timber (State Recreation Area) and hosted by the Dodge County Extension.”
Nordboe said she is a former Dodge County 4-H member and attended the camp every year it was there from the age of 8 to 11. This is a “full circle” for her now that she actually hosts the camp, she said.
The event is held for youth ages 8-11 as of Jan. 1. They do not have to be 4-H members to attend, she said. The day’s agenda rotates through four sessions in the morning and then the same in the afternoon with different activities.
This year’s activities included: a heritage session, presented by Randy Dunn; tie-dying and reverse tie-dying, presented by Julie Kreikemeier of the Colfax County Extension, with Stacey Keys and Jennifer Hansen of the Thurston County Extension; fitness games and healthy snacks sessions, presented by Hannah Guenther of the Cuming County Extension; and science experiments and a water relay session by Mary Loftis of the Burt County Extension.
“We also have adult volunteers that assist with the sessions,” Nordboe said. “The youth were split into groups and each had three or four counselors.”
This year, there were 107 campers attending. They came from Cuming (67), Colfax (9), Burt (16) and Thurston (15) Counties. Next year, the event will be open to Cuming, Burt and Washington County youth, Nordboe said.