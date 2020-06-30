It won’t be a county fair like anybody is used to, but it’s the best organizers can do in the face of a public health crisis.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely curtailed exactly what can go on during the 108th Burt County Fair, set for July 17-21 at the county fairgrounds in Oakland. For example, carnivals, midways and beer gardens remain on the “no” list under the current Directed Health Measure that went into effect last week.
Burt County Ag Society cancelled those activities during its June 10 meeting. The fair also will be without the open class exhibits in the Ag Hall and the vendors in the Expo Hall. The fair board also cancelled the Lonestar concert and the other entertainment shows and postponed the demolition derby.
4-H activities remain intact, however, there will be modifications. Among them are prospects of a “show-and-go” concept for 4-H livestock contests.
One thing that hasn’t changed is balloting for a 4-H king and queen.
Real proof was no farther away than the family mailbox for county 4-H members. Ballots were mailed last week for 4-H members to vote for the 71st King and Queen of Burt.
The winners will be crowned Friday night, July 17, at what would normally be the fair’s traditional opening, the evening grandstand show. The program this year will be held in the Foundation Pavilion.
The king candidates include: Cody Bachtell, Rylee Hansen and Spencer Herbolsheimer, all of Tekamah; Andrew Cone, Nickerson; and Gavin Enstrom, Craig.
In the running for queen are Mackenzie Evans and Greta Lindberg, of Tekamah; Bailey Blackford and Reese Hansen, Herman; and Faith Roscoe, Lyons.
Ballots must be received at the county Extension office by July 10.
The identities of the new King and Queen of Burt will be a closely guarded secret until the 70th royal couple, Brayden Anderson and Rayna Hladky crown their successors at the conclusion of the awards show.
Plans for Friday evening also include a 4-H Fashion Show with participants modeling one item they have dressed in at home or in their car. Judging for the fashion show will be done virtually. 4-H members will be able to show additionally modeled outfits on a hanger so they can get credit for additional efforts without having to change outfits, Extension Assistant Mary Loftis said.
The benches will be in the pavilion, but fair officials will endeavor to keep family units away from others. The spacing of the benches is pretty close to six foot so rows of benches aren’t expected to be roped off.
Social distancing will be encouraged among those attending any of the 4-H shows. Bringing your own lawn chairs to everything is suggested as there will be no bleachers at the back or sides of the pavilion. Seating also won’t be available at any of the livestock shows which are planned for outdoor arenas near the livestock barns.