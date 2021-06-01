4-H & YOU On YouTube!

Attention all Burt County 4-H members! The Burt County 4-H Council’s promotions committee (specifically Hayley Niewohner, Reese Hansen, and Scott Niewohner with special help from Lucas Niewohner) has a GREAT idea to promote 4-H and you too! They are putting together a Burt County 4-H Promotion YouTube-type video. This video will be used on our Burt County 4-H Facebook and hopefully shown in several places during the Burt County Fair!
They want a few of you to apply (audition) as a “reporter” to ask the question(s) on the video. The promotions committee will select the best reporters for the job. This is the only competitive part of the project.
All Burt County 4-H members are encouraged to share your answer(s) for the video.
Answers should only be 6-15 seconds long. Questions that can be answered include:
1.) What is a lesson you’ve learned through 4-H?
2.) What is a project that you are most proud of?
3.) What is your favorite event at the fair?
4.) What is your favorite animal to show?
5.) What is your favorite food at the fair?
6.) What club are you part of?
7.) What inspired you to join 4-H?
8.) Do you remember the feeling during your first show/ competition/interview?
Submit the answers to this URL...http://bit.ly/4-hpromovideo by Friday, June 25.
If the committee receives too many great contributions, a second YouTube may need to be put together later, which would be great, so if yours isn’t included you’ll understand. (We’re hoping for a GREAT response!) Get your club together and have some fun promoting 4-H! Go down to the fairgrounds, or into the barn, workshop, or kitchen to make it extra special.
Tips to recording your answers:
• Just say your first name as we want to protect you too!
• Wear a 4-H t-shirt – Burt County, State Fair or your 4-H Club shirt – we want the 4-H Clover strongly associated with the video.
• Give a little lead time before speaking, and talk slowly and clearly so everyone can understand you.
• Have good lighting, get in close to the camera, and really speak up about what you love about 4-H!