6 Tigers earn state meet berths

Tekamah-Herman track teams made the most of their appearance the Class C District 3 meet at Oakland Park on Thursday.
The Tiger girls finished eighth out of 10 teams with 22.5 points while the Tiger boys finished seventh with 30 points.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic won the girls portion of the meet, opening a 104-90 margin over the runners-up from Wisner Pilger. East Husker Conference rival Stanton won the buys’ meet, piling up 133 points to easily outdistance BRLD who took second with 84 points.
But the idea at district meets is to qualify as many as possible for the state track meet later this week at Omaha’s Burke Stadium.
Despite the low team finish, the Tigers will be represented when the Class C meet starts Friday.
On the girls side, Emma Wakehouse officially punched her ticket to the state meet with a second place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.08. The school record holder in the event, Thursday’s time was her best this season.
People are also reading…
The top two placers in individual events from each of the nine districts automatically qualify for the state meet. Each individual event at state will have 24 competitors. The field is completed with the addition of the next six best performances statewide regardless of place.
Official assignments released by the Nebraska School Activities Association have Wakehouse running in Lane 2 in the second of three heats when the 400-meter dash preliminaries take to the Burke Stadium track at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Wakehouse also will be in a second event. She teamed up with Kenzie Alexander, Kaitlyn Quick and Preslee Hansen to take third in the 4x400 meter relay at the district meet, posting a time of 4:18.09.
The state meet has 16 teams in the relay events. The nine winning relay teams all qualify automatically, the other seven are the fastest non-winning times statewide.
Tekamah-Herman’s clocking was second among the seven fastest times of non-winning relay teams and the eighth fastest time overall. Area team Wisner-Pilger, who ran second to Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the District 3 race, had the fastest non-qualifying time at 4:16.79.
The Tigers are slotted in Lane 8 for the second heat for the last event of the day on Saturday. The 4x400 is slated for a 5:45 p.m. start.
Isabella Roche finished fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:36.63. Her time was listed among the six fastest times among non-qualifiers and the 22nd fastest time per the NSAA. The Tiger freshman will make her state meet debut in Section 1 of the 800-meter run, set for a 1:30 p.m. start Saturday afternoon. As with the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, there are no preliminary heats for the 800. Medals winners are determined when times are compared between the two sections.
Laney Hoier placed fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:08.43. Keira Pensyl tied with Elizabeth Hill of Logan View for fifth in the high jump, clearing 4’05”; and Ella Booth finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:38.46.
On the boys side, Kaleb Quick has punched his ticket to state in the triple jump. His third-place leap of 41’08.5” was fourth out of the six best performances by non-qualifiers and the 15th best performance overall per the NSAA.
A senior, Quick’s career comes to a close when the Class C triple jump gets going at approximately 11:30 Friday morning. He will jump in the second of three flights . The top nine jumpers advance to the finals which begin immediately after the preliminaries.
Jessen Booth earned two individual medals for the Tiger boys at the district meet. He took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.23 seconds and fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles, clocked at 17.99.
Reece Williams added a fourth place performance in the triple jump with a leap of 40’04” while Adrian Robinson added a fifth place showing in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.86.
Dawson Schram took fifth in the discus with a throw of 135’04”. Cale Belfrage took fifth in the 400 meter run with a time of 56.57 seconds. Belfrage teamed up with Kaleb Quick, Reece Williams and Spencer Pagels to take third in the 4x400 with a time of 3:40.73, completing the meet as the storms came in.