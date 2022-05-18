6 Tigers earn state meet berths

Kaitlyn Quick takes the baton from Kenzie Alexander during the 4x400-meter relay at the district track meet in Oakland last week. Running with Preslee Hansen and Emma Wakehouse, the Tiger quartet earned a spot in the Class C state meet later this week by placing third with a time of 4:18.09. Wakehouse also qualified in the 400-meter dash. Isabella Roche will run in the 800 meters and Kaleb Quick earned a spot in the boys triple jump.