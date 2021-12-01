6 Tigers gridders named all-District 2

Housed in one of the toughest districts in the state, Tekamah-Herman’s football team saw six players receive all-district honors last week.
Named to the Class C2 District 2 first team were seniors Kody Bitter, Dawson Schram and Kaleb Quick. Three more Tigers: seniors Tyrim Wahlers-Seeley and Brock Rogers and junior Logan Burt were honorable mention selections.
Bitter and Quick both were first team selections a year ago. Schram moved up a peg after being named honorable mention following the 2020 campaign.
Bitter’s selection to the first team caps a season that saw him named the team’s most valuable player on both offense and defense.
Head coach Graig McElmuray said Bitter’s sweep of MVP honors, believed to be a first for the Tiger program in many years, was reflective of his love of the game and his impact on both sides of the ball.
The team’s primary running back, Bitter led the Tigers with 528 rushing yards, 281 coming in a shutout win over David City. His five touchdowns also was the high mark for the Tigers and his 47-yard touchdown run against David City was the Tigers’ longest play from scrimmage all season.
On defense, Bitter racked up 113 tackles from his linebacker spot, averaging 12.6 per game. His numbers also included four tackles for losses, three quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and three recoveries.
Quick was a threat as a pass rusher and emerged as the team’s leading receiver. On defense, he was credited with 33 total tackles, but four went for losses and he recorded a team-leading seven quarterback sacks. He caused a team-high four fumbles and recovered two. Quick also returned a fumble for the game-winning TD against BRLD in the season opener and returned an interception for a touchdown against Bishop Neumann. On offense, Quick led the Tigers with 17 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. The score came at the end of a 37-yard pass play against Crofton.
He also was named the winner of the team’s Huzza Award, given annually to the player who best exemplifies the concept of putting the team first.
Schram, a two-way lineman for the Tigers, also was named the team’s defensive line MVP after being named the offensive MVP last year. His 31 tackles were the most of any lineman. He also notched two quarterback sacks, had another tackle for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered another.
Wahlers-Seeley emerged as a quality defensive back for the Tigers. His 60 total tackles were second on the team behind Bitter. He also was credited with three pass break-ups, the most of any Tiger.
Rogers ran for two TDs and threw for another while leading the Tiger offense. He also was asked to play more defense as the season progressed. He responded with seven total tackles and a pass interception.
The only all-district choice for the Tigers who is projected to return for another season, Burt was knocked out of this one a little more than halfway through it. Playing in only five games, he still recorded 43 tackles and intercepted a pass. His 8.6 stops per game average was second best for his team.
In other team awards, senior Wilson Anderson was named the MVP of the offensive line while freshman Gabe Stock was named the scout team MVP.
Kicker Spencer Pagels and kick returner Daniel Heaney shared the special teams MVP honor.
The Tigers went 2-7 on the year and were 1-3 in District 2 games. The district produced the state champion in Archbishop Bergan, The district’s number-two, Aquinas Catholic, advanced to the quarterfinals. Oakland-Craig also qualified for the 16-team playoff field.
Also on the T-H schedule were state qualifiers Hartington Cedar Catholic, Crofton and Bishop Neumann.
2021 All-District 2
First Team
Archbisop Bergan—Jarett Boggs, Jake Hedges, Alex Langenfeld, Koa McIntyre, Kade McIntrye, Carson Ortmeie, Alex Painter, Lucas Prus, Owen Pruss.
Aquinas Catholic—Michael Andel, Rowdy Truksa, Riley Miller, Caleb Thege, John Prochaska, Paul Buresh, AJ Oltmer.
Oakland-Craig—Carson Thomsen, Grady Gatewood, Travis Uhing, Elliot Johnson, Connor Guill, Trevor Wetizenkamp, JT Brands.
Tekamah-Herman—Kody Bitter, Dawson Schram, Kaleb Quick.
David City—Barrett Andel.
Honorable Mention
Archbisop Bergan—Tyler Allen, Julius Cortes, Caleb Herink, Isaac Herink, Shaye Hoyle, Cal Janke, Gavin Logemann, Cooper Weitzel, Max Nosal, Clay Hedges.
Aquinas Catholic—Curtis Humlicek, Jaxon Ondracek, Chris Nickolite, Lukas Sellers, Krae Lavicky, Marcus Eickmeier, Jacob Vandenberg.
Oakland-Craig—Carter Bosquet, Keenan Brown, Payton Novak.
Tekamah-Herman—Tyrim Wahlers-Seeley, Logan Burt, Brock Rogers.
David City—Tre’ Daro, Caden Daro.