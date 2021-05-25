61st Hoot Gibson Rodeo coming down the trail

With the 61st annual Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking western.
On Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, the Hoot Gibson Arena on the west edge of Tekamah will host some of the top performers on the United, Interstates and Mid-States rodeo circuits. The Gibson rodeo, one of the largest in northeast Nebraska, is owned and operated by the Tri-County Saddle Club. One of the city’s top attractions, rodeo action starts at 7 p.m. both nights, rain or shine.
Concessions, including a beer garden, are available on the grounds.
Advance tickets are available at a reduced price from Vickie Elliott’s Farmer’s Union Insurance office, Greg’s Barber Shop and Washington County Bank in Tekamah. Tickets also are available at the gate.
Duckworth Rodeo Productions of Knoxville, Iowa, will provide the quality stock that draws cowboys, and cowgirls, from several states to the Hoot Gibson Rodeo.
Winners of each event receive a nice payday with funds provided by the saddle club and area event sponsors.
A $500 added purse awaits the winner of the bull riding, bareback, saddle and ranch bronc events. A $250 added purse awaits the winner of the steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and breakaway roping events. There is even a 40-and-over age group in the roping contest, and a $250 added money purse.
Unlike most professional rodeos, the Hoot Gibson Memorial allows local competitors to join the action. In addition to the two main performances, an additional slack performance is set for Friday night.
For the younger set, mutton busting, a boot race and a stick horse race will be held both nights.
On Friday, a new rodeo queen and princess are expected to be crowned. The contest will be held Sunday, May 30, at noon at the rodeo grounds. The coronation and presentation of gifts will be held prior to Friday night’s action.
Queen contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 22, princess contestants must be between the ages of 9 and 13. Judging is based on western horsemanship and rodeo knowledge. The new queen must be available for Tri-County Saddle Club activities.
More information about the contest is available by calling Lisa Thompson at 402-619-7283.