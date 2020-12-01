Housed in one of the toughest districts in the state, Tekamah-Herman’s football team saw seven players receive all-district honors last week.
Named to the Class C2 District 2 first team were senior Garrison Potadle and juniors Kaleb Quick and Kody Bitter.
Four more Tigers: seniors Connor Feiling, Eldridge Jensen, Cole Freidel, Eli Lingle, Cole Bottger and junior Dawson Schram were honorable mention selections.
Potadle and Bitter both were honorable mention choices a year ago, Feiling also was an honorable mention in 2019.
Potadle completed his senior campaign as the team’s most valuable defensive player. He led the Tigers with 129 total tackles, including 54 solo stops and accounted for three quarterback sacks.
Bitter logged 89 tackles, including five for losses. That count was second on the team. Lining up at fullback on offense, he also was the team’s leading rusher with 394 yards on 102 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Quick emerged on of the team’s most improved players. He logged 53 tackles from his linebacker spot and led the Tigers with six quarterback sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Feiling was in on 37 tackels as a defensive back and batted down three passes, the most of any Tiger. On offense, he caught seven passes for 175 yards and a team-leading four scores, including a 62-yard score against Hartington Cedar Catholic. For good measure he also led the Tigers with 165 yards in kickoff returns, including a 77-yarder for a score against BRLD.
Jensen, who lost two games to injury, still was in on 25 tackles as the team;s fourth linebacker where he added two interceptions and recovered a fumble. The senior was intended to split time at quarterback with junior Brock Rogers, but an injury to his throwing shoulder early in the year limited him to 163 passing yards on a 9-of-22 effort and 54 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Freidel netted 28 tackles as a defensive back. He also intercepted two passes and batted down two others. On offense, he caught nine passes for 162 yards.
Schram earned offensive MVP honors from his center position. Anchoring the line on both sides of the ball, he also checked in with 42 tackles, the most of any lineman.
Senior Cole Bottger earned the team’s Huzza Award for the second year in a row. The award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the concept of putting the team first.
A versatile, if small, player, Bottger gained 20 rushing yards, averaged 10 yards per catch on three receptions, was in on 56 tackles and knocked away two passes as a safety.
A fixture on both lines, Lingle missed three games due to injury but still contributed 10 tackles and knocked down a pass.
In other team awards, Jed Hoover was named the special teams MVP. He averaged 33.3 yards on 36 punts and converted three of four PAT kicks, including the game winner against Ponca.
Hoover also was the team’s leading receiver, netting 579 yards and three scores on 25 catches. His numbers were boosted by a school record 215 receiving yards in the season finale against Aquinas Catholic.
Freshman Issac Ruwe, who was earning varsity playing time by the end of the season, was named the scout team player of the year.
The Tigers went 1-8 on the year and were 0-4 in District 2 games. The district produced the state runner-up in Archbishop Bergan while last year’s state champ, Oakland-Craig, made the semifinals and Aquinas advanced to the quarterfinals. The fourth team in the district, David City High, was the first team left out of the 16-team playoff field.
Also on the T-H schedule were state qualifiers Cedar Catholic, Crofton and Bishop Neumann.
Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray, said three juniors being named to the all-district team is a chance for the group to start emerging as team leaders for next year.
“Our juniors need to learn how to be positive leaders for the rest of this year and grow into leaders next fall.”
The all-District 2 teams can be found inside this week's Burt County Plaindealer