Not much of 2020 has been what you might call normal.
But Tekamah’s Fourth of July celebration might provide just a little bit of typical for area residents and visitors alike.
For starters, there’s going to be a public fireworks show, set for July 3 at Northridge Country Club. As in the past, the show will start around dusk, approximately 10 p.m. Chamber of Commerce officials ask that you please practice social distancing if you choose to watch them on the driving range, or watch from your car.
You can put together a show of your own, too.
Tekamah Area Veterans are selling fireworks at the stand located at the corner of 13th and L streets in downtown Tekamah.
The stand is open for business daily from 1-8 p.m. through July 3. Business hours on the Fourth will be posted.
Although the annual parade and several other holiday events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the Chamber does have a few things in mind to mark the holiday.
A yard decorating contest, for example.
From Saturday, June 27, through Saturday, July 4, residents are asked to decorate their yards in celebration of Independence Day. Instead of voting for the best parade float, this year the public will vote for the best decorated yard.
Those who choose to participate are asked to e-mail a photo of their yard, with your name and address, to tekamahchamber@gmail.com or text it to Cayle at 402-641-6122 by July 3. Photos will be posted on Facebook the morning of the 4th, and the photo with the most “likes” will win $50 in Chamber Bucks.
Participants in the first ever Social Distance Run also are asked to post a picture to Facebook for a chance to win prizes. Runners who registered by last Friday received a t-shirt and race bib, or soon will.
But instead of timed winners, prizes will be awarded to those who share their run. Runners are encouraged to take selfie with their favorite Tekamah landmark and post on the Chamber’s Facebook event page or e-mail to tekamahchamber@gmail.com, anytime from July 1-31 for a chance to win fabulous prizes.
You don’t even have to be here to participate. Runners can post a selfie of their favorite spot on their run/walk to get in on the great prizes.
Because the holiday falls on Saturday, most government offices, like Burt County Courthouse, for example, will be closed on Friday. Some business houses also will be closed on Friday.