We’re here today to say good-bye for now to some pretty swell folks. They left an impact on us, gave us so much joy and encouraged us to grow within ourselves. Joe, Donnie (Ozwald), Marge, Trudy, Don—we are grateful to have had them in our lives.
Joe Tobin’s strength of character, resilience filled with grace, love of family and friends was moving, genuinely humbling, so special.
Donnie Connealy’s humor, kindness, relaxed manner, passionate love of family and friends was contagious, warming to the heart.
Marge Hoier’s twinkling ornery eyes, smile, fortitude in all things she was passionate about, love of family and friends caused us all to grin when we met up with her.
Trudy Truhlsen’s joy in living life was always apparent, her smile was there in constant contentment and her love of family and friends was what she lived for.
Don Beck’s commitment to his family, friends and community came so natural to him as he always put them before himself—unless it was his cars. lol. Just kidding.
Such miracles they were and their legacies of specialness, uniqueness will carry on for lifetimes to come because they touched our hearts in just that way.
We bow our heads in gratefulness.