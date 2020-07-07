Ralph Anderson, Jr., known to many as “Mick,” once told a Plaindealer reporter that he felt a duty to help keep his community moving forward.
Now that duty falls to others.
The lifetime Tekamah resident passed away June 26, 2020, a week after suffering a stroke at home. Anderson was 80 years old.
A memorial service was held June 30, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah, where Anderson had been a member for most of his life. Rex Rogers, who officiated at the service, thanked Anderson for being an active part of the community and for being present in people’s lives. “Thank you for keeping and sharing the faith.”
Rogers said Anderson’s strong faith showed itself in the way he lived his life. He said Anderson, “lived up to the baptismal promise of service to others.”
As an example, Rogers said Anderson was an encouragement to him when he started his ministry at Emmanuel Lutheran. Physical ailments had struck them both and they both had difficulty walking. “He said we could just waddle around the church together,” Rogers said with a smile.
A 1957 graduate of Tekamah High, friends remembered Anderson as a smallish sort of youth—too small, even, to play on the high school football and basketball teams. As a way to stay engaged, Anderson served as the student manager for both squads.
After graduating from Dana College and earning his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1965, Anderson went into practice with his father, Ralph, Sr., at Anderson & Anderson and A.M. Anderson Abstracting. Housed in a second-floor walk-up office downtown, the business relationship lasted until 1983 when Ralph, Sr., passed away, ending a 60-year legal career in the city.
Anderson said in 2015, his 50th anniversary of membership in the Nebraska Bar Association, that as he started his practice, his mother sent him downtown with a pocketful of quarters to buy coffee for businessmen as a way to introduce himself.
The tactic must have worked. A longtime member of the Chamber of Commerce, Anderson served two terms as the Chamber’s president, decades apart, and was named the organization’s Citizen of the Year in 2018.
In 1967, he started a 12-year run as Burt County Attorney. During his tenure he served as president of the state county attorneys association. He and his secretary, Gertrude Sells, undertook the task of rewriting the office manual used by prosecutors for decades. Anderson said the job took three months to complete and the final version was held in three large three-ring binders. All of those forms have since been digitized, the hallmark of the advances of technology that Anderson had seen during his lifetime.
He also served several years as city attorney for Tekamah.
Anderson was still at work 55 years after his graduation, still going to work every day, or nearly so, at the thriving practice he helped his father build. His tidy office showed the years of accomplishment, the tangible evidence of a long time spent in one place and doing things well. The room was full of mementoes of a life well lived. Two of the more noticeable items were a fencepost and a canoe paddle.
The fencepost represented confidentiality, like the old saying, “between you, me and the fencepost ... .” The canoe paddle? Well, you wouldn’t want to be up the creek without one, he once told a reporter.
And oh, by the way, that paddle was handmade—something he’d picked up on a trip to Canada with a former colleague many years ago.
It too, was representative of the thing Anderson cherished most—the connections he’d made with people and the memories he’d made with family, friends and business associates.
A member of the business community for more than 50 years, Anderson was perhaps better known for his lengthy list of civic engagements.
He currently was serving on the board of the Burt County Museum. He also was a member of Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
He was a charter member of the Burt-Washington Ducks Unlimited chapter and a longtime Pheasants Forever member.
In 2015, Anderson said he was involved with the organizations because he loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish in his younger days.
He also enjoyed boating on the Missouri River and summer vacations to the Ozarks and Lake Okoboji.
His lifelong friend Ron Anderson remembers Ralph always having a boat, even when he was young.
“We’d leave early in the morning, play all day at Okoboji—boat and water ski—and get back late at night,” he said. “That’s youth.”
He had deep ties to Tekamah Lions Club and Masonic organizations. He also was a charter member of Northridge Country Club although he didn’t play golf.
Anderson also played bass drum for the T-Bones, Tekamah’s businessmen’s band, keeping the beat even though he couldn’t read music.
He said he was involved in so many things because he wanted to see his town grow and prosper.
“His contributions to this community can’t be measured,
Rogers said. “But perhaps more impressive are all the things he did behind the scenes.”
Rogers said he’d heard several stories in recent days about how Anderson had helped them, either personally or professionally, that no one else knew about.
“He didn’t do it for the recognition,” Rogers said. “He did it out of his love for people and for his community.”