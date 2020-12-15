 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A little whimsy on a beautiful day

A little whimsy on a beautiful day

Whimsical - Definition: playfully quaint or fanciful behavior or humor. An unusual, unexpected, or fanciful idea; a whim.

My phone went off while I was running errands. It was my husband and he asked, “Are you still in Oakland?”

“Yes,” I replied. “I am about half way through my grocery shopping at Julie’s.”

Jim requested that I stop at Scott’s Hardware and buy some black paint in a spray can. As he talked, he said, “Better make that two.”

When I stood in front of the paint display, I was confronted with an unexpected decision. I thought my choices would be gloss, flat and satin. But at the top of the display was “hammered: hides surface imperfections.” That caught my attention. I asked Scott if he had ever used it. He had and liked how it turned out.

For Christmas, Jim asked me, “What do you want?”

I told him want I really wanted was not anything new, as I am trying to simplify and declutter.

I said, “I’d like my plant stand repainted and the picnic table repaired.”

That appealed to him on many levels, thriftiness being one of them. That’s why I was buying paint. I bought the new, bumpy paint for the plant stand’s new color, and on my way out of the door, saw a kiddie horse ride for a quarter. I yelled back at Scott and asked him if it worked, as it looked like a museum piece. He assured me it did.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the weather was gorgeous and I love to paint. So with my new purchase, I went to our shop. There I had a new-to-me experience of using an air powered grinding wheel. I finished cleaning up the plant stand with a hand wire brush. After vigorously shaking the can, I applied the first coat. What fun! I know, it was suppose to be Jim’s present to me, but just like the definition of the word whimsical, I was engaging in “an unusual, unexpected, or fanciful idea,” of working outside on a 60-degree day in December, in Nebraska. I had a new experience, was rehabbing an old favorite and enjoyed the moment.

If there were short people (grandchildren) in my life, I would find a quarter or more and head to Scott’s Hardware in Oakland. I would engage in the “playfully quaint” activity of a mechanical horse for a child.

Whimsical. “An unusual, unexpected or fanciful idea; a whim.” We love engaging in them.

Love livin’ in Craig.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marian Larson
Obituaries

Marian Larson

Graveside services for Marion Larson were held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home…

Art Mussack
Community

Art Mussack

A celebration of life service for Art Mussack, 93, will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service is planned in Decatur’s Hi…

Francis Quick
Community

Francis Quick

Private family services are planned for Francis Quick. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. The 87-year-old Blair man passed away Nov. 27, 2020…

Norma Jean Newill
Community

Norma Jean Newill

Funeral services for Norma Jean Newill were held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services-Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She pass…

James Peterson
Community

James Peterson

Funeral services for James Peterson were held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cem…

Dale Bubak
Community

Dale Bubak

Private family services are planned for Marvin Dale Bubak, age 89 of Tekamah. He passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at his home, with his family by his…

Community

Alli’s now an Amazon Hub

Anyone who has shopped online and had items shipped to their home have experienced the trepidation involved with delivery expectancy. That app…

Marilyn Baker
Community

Marilyn Baker

Private family services are planned for Marilyn Baker. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Oakland Heights i…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News