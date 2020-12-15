A little whimsy on a beautiful day

Whimsical - Definition: playfully quaint or fanciful behavior or humor. An unusual, unexpected, or fanciful idea; a whim.
My phone went off while I was running errands. It was my husband and he asked, “Are you still in Oakland?”
“Yes,” I replied. “I am about half way through my grocery shopping at Julie’s.”
Jim requested that I stop at Scott’s Hardware and buy some black paint in a spray can. As he talked, he said, “Better make that two.”
When I stood in front of the paint display, I was confronted with an unexpected decision. I thought my choices would be gloss, flat and satin. But at the top of the display was “hammered: hides surface imperfections.” That caught my attention. I asked Scott if he had ever used it. He had and liked how it turned out.
For Christmas, Jim asked me, “What do you want?”
I told him want I really wanted was not anything new, as I am trying to simplify and declutter.
I said, “I’d like my plant stand repainted and the picnic table repaired.”
That appealed to him on many levels, thriftiness being one of them. That’s why I was buying paint. I bought the new, bumpy paint for the plant stand’s new color, and on my way out of the door, saw a kiddie horse ride for a quarter. I yelled back at Scott and asked him if it worked, as it looked like a museum piece. He assured me it did.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the weather was gorgeous and I love to paint. So with my new purchase, I went to our shop. There I had a new-to-me experience of using an air powered grinding wheel. I finished cleaning up the plant stand with a hand wire brush. After vigorously shaking the can, I applied the first coat. What fun! I know, it was suppose to be Jim’s present to me, but just like the definition of the word whimsical, I was engaging in “an unusual, unexpected, or fanciful idea,” of working outside on a 60-degree day in December, in Nebraska. I had a new experience, was rehabbing an old favorite and enjoyed the moment.
If there were short people (grandchildren) in my life, I would find a quarter or more and head to Scott’s Hardware in Oakland. I would engage in the “playfully quaint” activity of a mechanical horse for a child.
Whimsical. “An unusual, unexpected or fanciful idea; a whim.” We love engaging in them.
Love livin’ in Craig.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.