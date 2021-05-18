A preemptive purchase

Just what are words that mean devising advance plans and making them happen? A quick Google search found that it’s “Acting in advance to deal with an expected change or difficulty, proactive. active. preemptive. anticipatory. taking the initiative. Tactical.”
That’s what I did. I acted in advance, preemptively. You see, my birthday was an expected change from one year to another. Mother’s Day also comes around every year. Every seven years, they are the same day. What do both of those dates signal to my husband? “I need to get my wife a present.”
Rather than risk getting a home appliance like a salad shooter (it has happened), I proactively ordered a robot vacuum straight from the manufacturer, thus avoiding Amazon. Jim did howl a little when the box came into the house. When I explained it was my birthday and Mother’s Day present, he said with a smile in his voice, “Guess I’m off the hook.”
After reading the instructions, I was a little hesitant about my ability to get the device properly installed and hooked up. The product sales literature did not adequately detail the space requirements needed for its docking unit, nor technology skills expected. But, as had I ordered it, I was determined to make it work. One of first virtual tasks was to name the unit. I selected ‘Sharkie,’ not too original for a unit make by Shark, but hey!
First, an initial charging is required. Then, I pressed the ‘clean’ button. Off it went.
It was fun to watch the round, black robot clean and move about in the kitchen. After the robot was sent out to clean a few time, Jim commented that it was nice to walk barefoot on a clean floor. I was delighted that his attitude seemed to be changing, albeit, slowly.
After a few runs, it was not getting into other rooms, so I reset it to factory settings, thus disconnecting it to my just installed phone app. Sigh.
After multiple times of just pressing the ‘clean’ button on the black, mobile cleaning machine, it now goes to all rooms in my downstairs. After a few more cleaning sessions, a map of my first floor is promised. That will be interesting, if I get it reconnected to my phone application. Maybe this time I really will be able to say I conquered the technology.
One day, as I sat at the computer, I heard a message from the unit, then silence. I went in search of my cleaning machine. I did a quick but unproductive walk-around.
I thought, it must be under something. I have found that when searching floors for lost objects, using a flashlight speeds up the process. Flashlight in hand, I looked for it. No luck. Then I looked around the entire first floor a third time, bending, stooping and even kneeling to get views under furniture. When I talked to Jim later that morning, I admitted that I had lost Sharkie. I was embarrassed to request help when he was not yet convinced of the machine’s value.
When my husband came home, he looked around for the robot, not once, but twice.
After peering under his couch, Jim said “ Sharkie hasn’t been under here.” The amount of dirt and dust bunnies visible was amazing, with the floor surrounding the couch’s footprint clean. It was a dramatic visual contrast for how much cleaning the little machine had done.
Finally, I laid down on the floor and found it wedged under a far, dark corner of another couch. We laughed that it took two adults six trips around the house to find the cleaning machine. He did tease me, saying, that we could have cleaned the whole downstairs in the time we spent looking for it.
I have come to love my preemptive purchase of Sharkie.
Even Jim is softening.
Love livin’ in Craig.