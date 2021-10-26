 Skip to main content
A season for everything
We all have those seasons.

Seasons in life that truly force us to slow down, breathe, reflect. That time is now for my family and hopefully we can stay present and remain grateful for the gift that it is.

Losing some fine souls that were in our lives has given us much to reflect on in this particular season. These good people are deserving of some very deep, warm, sweet memories—forever.

Let’s begin with Don Andersen, an old and very dear family friend with the Petersens. He grew up on the farm that was next door to Grandma and Grandpa, went hunting with Bob, Grandpa, Kent, Gabe and so many others, cherished his wife, Mardell and children Pam, Paul and their families. Don had a laugh, a smile that was contagious, told stories that boomed outward from his huge heart and you felt embraced by his love immediately whenever you were in his presence. Big “D” will be greatly missed in all our seasons from here on in.

Big Curt Pedersen. Gabe and Luke grew up working right beside this gentle giant at S.E. Smith and Sons in Blair and learned so much from him, a smart, quiet, sincere, kind family man. Wonderful wife, Jerri, along with all the kids (Rach, Ryan, Katelyn and sweet grandkids and our much missed, Amy) will bring him now to the ball games and functions by way of fond, tender-hearted memories with a slight twinkling in all their eyes because Curt was a large presence in the most mildest of ways and everyone adored that about him.

Then with all I can muster in stoicness we must remember our wonderful Aunt Lydia. She was fun, funny, a beautiful mother, genuine, sincere, honest and I was beyond blessed to have known her for over 48 years. She taught us all so much in the way of love, to appreciate family in every way and blazoned what true determination to do the right thing looked like. Uncle Bill was her perfect mate. Lisa and Melody are going to carry on in her light. And I adored her. She will be in my heart forever.

So, this season is humbling but thoroughly good. I, we, will take it one day at a time and will do our best to embrace every bittersweet moment, to hug every memory, to move forward with all of them beating in our hearts in a blessed continuum.

Big “D”, Big Curt, Aunt Diddy. Warm, wonderful regards to all of you. Thank you.

