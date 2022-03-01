A trailblazer watches her sport finally bloom

Get a seat, this is going to take awhile.
A lot was made during state wrestling week about Brittany Taylor, and deservedly so, as the first girl to win a medal at the state tournament. Silver in 2009 at 103 lbs. in Class A.
But let’s go back a little farther, shall we?
In 2005, Tekamah-Herman’s own Lisa (Maslowsky) Hunter became the first girl to win a match, and was just the second girl ever to qualify.
The Tigers would forward a state champion that year, Dustin Franklin at 130 lbs. Brandon Gaines also would make the 125-lb. final, but the story of the day that Friday was Tekamah-Herman’s 103-lb. freshman. Hunter hung a 12-3 major decision on Gibbon’s Brandon Kautz, a district champ, in their first round consolation bout. It was the first win by a girl in the tournament’s 77-year history.
She was the only girl among 896 wrestlers and all she wanted was to be considered one of them. Not a girl wrestler, a wrestler. Her coach Brent Abrams told anybody who would listen that her win, though historic, wasn’t totally unexpected. He said his 103-pounder was a good wrestler who won her way into the state tournament and deserved to be there as much as anybody else.
She was part of the team, the team that finished fifth that year, and got to have her day on the mat.
Hunter told this writer last week that it was great to see other girls finally get that chance.
“My son and I went down Friday, that was really cool,” Hunter said. “We had pretty good seats for the girls’ matches.”
The Nebraska School Activities Association had 10 mats laid out on the arena floor at the CHI Health Center in two rows of five. The two at the far end were dedicated to girls matches. During the introductions, the NSAA also allowed every girl who qualified out onto the mats to be greeted by the public. That’s 12 kids in each of 12 weight classes. They were the top three placers from each of the four district tournaments held across the state. Nearly 450 girls were entered in the districts. About 750 came out for the sport, almost twice what the NSAA was expecting.
Hunter said she thought it was great that the NSAA held its first girls tournament in conjunction with the boys. She said all she ever wanted, and she thinks all that the current crop of girls want, is an equal environment.
“The NSAA made a big deal out of it, and they should,” Hunter said. “But (the girls) don’t really want the spotlight, they just want a chance to wrestle.”
This might be the only place where separate but equal is a good thing. But Plessey and Ferguson are nowhere to be found. (Ask your history teacher kids.) While it’s great that the NSAA allowed girls wrestling to share the sport’s biggest stage with the boys, its just as great that the girls got to stand on their own two feet.
The sport has to be separate. Those who know it best know that the best aspects of the sport—the discipline, the sacrifice, the toughness, the resilience, the belonging—apply to girls as well as boys.
But pitting boys against girls hinders them both—taking something away from the experience. So some of the sport’s leading names, like Norm Manstedt at Clarks, Les Painter at Pierce and T-H alum Ray Maxwell at West Point-Beemer, set out to make girls wrestling a reality.
It took nearly a decade, but the big day arrived.
On Saturday, Hunter watched the finals on television with her sister, Chelsea, who also wrestled for the Tigers.
“We just sat and cried,” Hunter said. “We thought it was great that the NSAA is finally doing it.
“It’ll only grow from here.”
Admittedly, there is some growing to do. Not every school had somebody wrestling. Tekamah-Herman didn’t. Athletic Director Zach Rosenboom told me a meeting was held to gauge interest among girls for an opportunity to wrestle.
Nobody came.
There also weren’t any girl wrestlers at the junior high level. Rosenboom said when the interest is there, there will be a place for girls to wrestle at Tekamah-Herman. He sees having to wait as an advantage. The district can see how other schools handle it, see what works and what doesn’t.
Some things will have to get figured out because there are girl wrestlers at the youth level.
Hunter said that’s where the growth has to start and there are options to cultivate that growth.
She said some girls are self-conscious about the singlets. Uniform rules are adapting to give kids better options.
More clubs are offering girls-only brackets at youth tournaments. Tekamah-Herman club officials think that as girls see there is a place for them, when they see they won’t have to wrestle boys when they get older, more girls will get involved and stay involved.
Hunter said having to wrestle boys was one of the things that pushed her and her sister out of competitive wrestling. It wasn’t so much the wresting as the uneven physicality that was involved. She said that as they get older, girls can’t keep up with boys in terms of upper body strength.
“When young girls see that they’ll have an equal chance, they’ll come out,” she said.
You could see those differences on display at the state meet. The differences in physique of a 145-lb boy compared to a 145-lb. girl are dramatic and it only becomes more pronounced as you go up in weight.
You could see some other things, too. Like a much higher level of sportsmanship among the girls. An NSAA official said more team points were deducted this year due to poor behavior than in any prior year. But that wasn’t happening on the girls’ mats.
But for this writer, there were two things that really hit me: the skill of the athletes and the number of female coaches.
Yes it’s the state tournament so you’d expect to see good athletes. But do you really know what to expect when it’s never been on display before?
After all the fanfare about the first girls tournament falling on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and all of that, it was time to wrestle.
And they wrestled. This was no carnival side show. It was wrestling. The girls knew what to do, when to do it and how to do it. After a while, you stopped thinking, “Pretty good for a girl,” and you started thinking, “Wow, that was pretty good.”
One of the other big advantages boys have over girls is mat time. During a time-out when a boy is talking with his coach, you wonder if the kid is really listening. They’ve been through so much and seen so much, you wonder what there is to say.
Down at the far end, when a coach spoke, a girl listened. And you could tell they weren’t just listening, they were hanging on every word.
Some of those words came from women. Not every school had a female coach, but a lot of them did—maybe more than you would expect.
They weren’t there for moral support, for gender equity or as translators (think: how to talk to a girl about sports), they were real coaches doing real coaching.
That’s part of the growth, too.
Young girls can see that there’s a place for them in this sport even after they’re done playing.
We hope that extends to officiating, too. Obviously, more matches means more officials are needed. Those ranks in Nebraska, as well as everywhere else, get thinner every day.
But, that’s a good problem to have. It means the sport is growing.
A lot of people, like Hunter, knew it would. All it needed was a chance.