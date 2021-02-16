Airstrip, wind turbines on county’s plate

An application for a conditional use permit caused some turbulence at the Burt County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 9.
The permit was for a landing strip to be installed for a local agricultural aerial applicator company to use in lieu of operating out of the Tekamah Airport. The strip would be owned by Kevin Brummond and Trey O’Daniel, co-owners of Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter.
Located north of Pelican Point, it would be used by the company’s airplane. The helicopters used by the company would still operate out of its present location off Highway 75, near Tekamah, O’Daniel said. There would be no fuel storage facility on the new site, he added.
O’Daniel told the supervisors that their company would prefer to do business with the Tekamah Airport, but circumstances contrived by the Tekamah Airport Authority made that almost impossible.
“The airport authority was less than helpful,” O’Daniel said.
He claimed numerous conditions had been imposed on his company by the authority when it had applied to move operations to the airport. He said the conditions only affected his company and were not applied equally to other aerial application companies.
O’Daniel also aired grievances about the conduct of Tekamah Airport Authority Chair Charles “Chuck” Goll. He said that Goll had misrepresented meeting times and the purposes of meetings to purposefully, he believed, keep Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter from attending.
At one such meeting in March, the authority had voted to allow AgWerx Aviation, a crop spraying company in Tekamah, to operate out of the Tekamah Airport, he said. O’Daniel claims that AgWerx does not have to comply with any of the new restrictions the airport intended to enforce against Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter. He said he saw it as a conflict of interest – since “half the board members work for AgWerx.”
He further stated that if he and his company were to comply with all the demands put forward by the authority that AgWerx should have to abide by the same policies. He said he was told by the authority, AgWerx would not have to since they were “grandfathered” in. He also said he feels that he and his company would continue to be singled out by the hostile members of the authority regardless of how much they tried to acquiesce.
Also on hand at the meeting was Tekamah Airport Joint Zoning Board Chair Mark Van Der Hart. He stated that the issues brought up by O’Daniel to the supervisors was just the “tip of the iceberg.”
A staunch advocate for the Tekamah Airport, Van Der Hart said he believed the airport and the community would benefit from Nebraska-Iowa Helicopter being able to operate out of the airport. Unfortunately, he said the “log jam” that has been put in front of the company is, at this time, practically insurmountable. He further stated that the operation of the landing strip, as listed on the permit, would pose no hazard to area air traffic.
“Our board would love to have them at the Tekamah Airport,” Van Der Hart said.
District No. 1 Supervisor Cliff Morrow of Tekamah said he would have voted for the permit, but “with all these accusations” he didn’t want to vote on it until the Tekamah Airport Authority had a chance to rebut the allegations against it.
District No. 5 Supervisor Dale Webster of Lyons said the airport authority has had two chances to address the issue – one at the zoning meeting and now at the current public meeting. They chose not to do so, he said.
“They knew about this meeting,” Van Der Hart said. “I received an e-mail from them about this meeting.”
District No. 2 Supervisor and Board Chair David Schold said the issue before the supervisors was one of a conditional use permit.
“We are here to resolve the issue of a conditional use permit,” he said. “The reasons or the conflict for them requesting the permit should not hold us back from resolving this.”
The supervisors approved the permit unanimously. The Tekamah Airport Authority was contacted, but had not responded by press time.
Next before the Board of Supervisors was Jon Dockhorn, general manager of Burt County Public Power District. He came to answer questions from the supervisors about keeping renewable energy in the county.
He told the supervisors that Burt County is allowed to keep 10 percent of the power generated by the industrial wind turbines to be built in the county. The remainder is then sold to other entities such as the Nebraska Public Power District – from which BCPPD buys its power. Dockhorn said there is nothing BCPPD can do to keep more energy in the county to benefit its residents.
When asked if this would cause energy prices to go to, he responded in the affirmative. Dockhorn explained that this seemed to be the direction things were going politically as the Biden Administration looked to be carrying out the Obama-era policies.
Dockhorn said there were other benefits from having the corporate wind turbines operating in the county. He said there were payments to the landowners and the tower owners paid property taxes.
Although, the Burt County Treasurer’s office claimed that property taxes would still be the responsibility of the landowners and that they would not be taxed any differently than they had been prior to the turbines being built.
Wind turbines are expected to be going into service April 1.
In other board business, the supervisors were informed of the Franciscan Healthcare Clinic being established in Oakland off 17th Avenue.
The supervisors voted to approve a Commercial Renovation Grant for $14,450 to assist Josh Eriksen. The Tekamah native is the owner of Cottonwood Storage located at 415 S. 13th Street in Tekamah. His plan is to refurbish the front of his storage company with the idea of renting it to retail dealers.
They also voted to allow Master’s Hand to close County Road F for two hours in order to conduct a 5K road race on June 5.