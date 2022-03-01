 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aksarben accepting family farm award applications
top story

Aksarben accepting family farm award applications

Plaindealer New Logo nobackground

Aksarben Foundation is currently accepting applications for the annual Nebraska Pioneer and Heritage Farm Awards. Sponsored by the Aksarben Foundation, the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Farm Bureau, this program recognizes farm families in Nebraska whose land has been owned by members of the same family for 100 and 150 years.

Each honored farm receives a plaque and a gatepost marker as permanent recognition of the milestone.

“We look forward to recognizing and awarding these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for nearly 130 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.

The application process requires a historic background of the property. It is critical that the farm’s historical information is factual. The Foundation requires that the county fair board for the county in which the land is located approve each application at a fair board meeting. For this reason, applications must be submitted by the farm family to the local fair board by April 21.

The farm awards are presented to the family or their designee at their local county fair. Due to the tight time lines for verification and production of the awards/gatepost markers, applications received after the deadline date will be held for distribution in the following year.

Burt County saw four more family farms added to the roster Pioneer Farm recipients. Since the program’s inception in 1956, Burt County has seen nearly 150 family farms recognized.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keith Magill
Community

Keith Magill

Memorial services for Keith Magill will be held Friday, Feb. 25th, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Herman Legion Hall. A private burial will be held at…

Cody Brass
Community

Cody Brass

Private services are planned for Cody Brass. The Tekamah man passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Methodist Health System in Fremont after b…

Jill Maryott
Community

Jill Maryott

Memorial services for Jill Maryott were held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Decatur’s United Methodist Church. She passed away at the age of 47 a…

Daisy Stork
Community

Daisy Stork

Funeral services for Daisy Stork were held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. The 82-year-old Tekamah woman passed away…

Connie Jump
Community

Connie Jump

Funeral services for Connie Jump were held Feb. 15, 2022, at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in the village. He pass…

Doyle Huffman
Community

Doyle Huffman

Funeral Services for Doyle Huffman were Feb. 14, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed awa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News