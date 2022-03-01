Aksarben accepting family farm award applications

Aksarben Foundation is currently accepting applications for the annual Nebraska Pioneer and Heritage Farm Awards. Sponsored by the Aksarben Foundation, the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Farm Bureau, this program recognizes farm families in Nebraska whose land has been owned by members of the same family for 100 and 150 years.
Each honored farm receives a plaque and a gatepost marker as permanent recognition of the milestone.
“We look forward to recognizing and awarding these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for nearly 130 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
The application process requires a historic background of the property. It is critical that the farm’s historical information is factual. The Foundation requires that the county fair board for the county in which the land is located approve each application at a fair board meeting. For this reason, applications must be submitted by the farm family to the local fair board by April 21.
The farm awards are presented to the family or their designee at their local county fair. Due to the tight time lines for verification and production of the awards/gatepost markers, applications received after the deadline date will be held for distribution in the following year.
Burt County saw four more family farms added to the roster Pioneer Farm recipients. Since the program’s inception in 1956, Burt County has seen nearly 150 family farms recognized.