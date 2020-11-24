A private family memorial service for Al Miller was held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scribner with Vicar Bob Ball officiating. Inurnment was at Mount Hope Cemetery. The former Tekamah man passed away at his home in Scribner, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, following a short battle with bladder cancer. He was 82.
Allan William Miller was born on May 14, 1938, on the family farm near Bancroft to Delbert August Henry and Viola Anna (Andresen) Miller. Allan grew up on the family farm north of West Point and was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft. He graduated from West Point High School in 1956 as the salutatorian of his class. On Nov. 22, 1959, Allan married Betty Ann Schulzkump at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point.
In 1959, shortly before his marriage to Betty, he was employed as a manager at Council Oak in West Point. In 1965, the couple moved to Fremont and purchased a Standard station, named it Miller Standard until 1971. He moved his family back to his hometown of West Point where they purchased Dunn’s Liquor Store. In 1976 they moved their family to Scribner where they purchased The Loft Bar. In 1986, the couple ventured to Tekamah and purchased and managed AB’s Mini Mart until they retired in 1996. During their retirement, Allan and Betty enjoyed 20 years of traveling throughout the United States and Canada as part of an RV club and enjoyed their winters in the southern states before returning to Scribner in 2016.
He is survived by his loving wife, four children: Pamela (Bradley) Carlson of Norfolk, Scott (Erin) Miller of Garden City, Kan., Dale (Tifffany) Miller of Scribner and Shelly (Kevin) Schulenberg also of Scribner; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Stine of Pearland, Texas and Joyce Baumert of Pierce, Neb.; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gerald and Linda Schulzkump, Robert and Diana Schulzkump; Gerald and Sharon Meyer; Nancy Bales, Bonnie Watson and Genene Miller.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Miller and brother-in-law Tom Stine.
Memorials are suggested to United Evangelical Lutheran Church or Scribner Fire and Rescue.
Stokely Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.